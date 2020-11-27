Shop these Boston boutiques from your sofa for #SmallBizSat

Boston is packed with small shops, but here are a few worth a virtual visit for #SmallBizSat. (With Instagram recently rolling out a new app design that more prominently features shopping, some shops are now offering ways to purchase direct from their feeds. For others, the app is a great way to browse before ordering via their websites.)

It’s time again for Small Business Saturday, and the safest way to support local businesses this year is online.

If your coolest friend opened up a dream closet, it would be filled with these chic forward-thinking-styles. They’ve got steampunk hook-and-eye-laced boots and long-buttoned leather jackets. They’ve got a powder blue cowhide clutch and ruffled faux leather high neck collars. The shop feels like a Vogue photo shoot come to life. On Instagram @decemberthieves. Online at decemberthieves.com.

Advertisement

Sault New England

A clean, simple eye for the heritage aesthetic. Think Portuguese flannel shirts, raw denim, New England needlepoint hats, upcycled natural white work jackets, and gold branch necklaces. The overall vibe is New England farm coast a la GQ spread. On Instagram @saultnewengland. Online at saultne.com.

Good

Here you’ll find a similar aesthetic: clean natural New England heritage. As their website says, these purveyors of regional goods curate “lasting objects by makers who use traditional techniques and work with natural materials.” Think candles named for Walden Woods, salt crystal stud earrings made in North Adams, necklaces of pyrite and lapis crafted in Connecticut, and hand-woven cashmere scarfs designed in Boston. On Instagram @shopatgood. Online at shopatgood.com.

Vivant Vintage

An assortment of Frontliner bandana face masks at Vivant Vintage. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Allston-based shop offers an eclectic array of vintage merch, plus locally-made, fair-trade, and ethically-sourced items. Vivant (pronounced vee-vaunt) is the French word for living, or living it up— and the wares reflect it. Think: 1998 Grateful Dead tee paired with painted jeans, upcycled and dyed military liner jacket, Levi’s slub thread 501 denim, eye-catching collections of cocktail rings, and over-dyed military liner pants. Don’t miss their new Frontliner bandana face masks. Insert fire emojis here. On Instagram @vivantvintage. Online at vivantvintage.com.

Advertisement

Boston General Store

Shop here for the friend who has everything. Think glass and wood Chemex coffee makers, oilskin sewing kits, and French-made leather journals. Their built-to-last goods “put a focus back on the world of craftsmanship to celebrate the maker.” Tailored gift-boxes range from “Love Local” — packed with McCrea’s caramels, Taza chocolates, and other treats — to the folksy-nostalgic “Cozy Kiddos” — marbles, mittens, and Wonka-esque sweets. On Instagram @bostongeneralstore. Online at bostongeneralstore.com.

Olives & Grace

If you’re looking to support local makers, start here — but get right on it. The shop is taking new orders only until Nov. 30 (#CyberMonday) before a hiatus, with a promised return in January. Curated with an eye toward the hip and whimsical, the shop boasts nearly 33,000 Instagram followers and was founded to support the community’s emerging food and gift makers. Think arugula and basil hand-poured candles, hand-hammered earrings, and leather firewood carriers. They also sell local gift boxes including “The Boston” and “The Local Maker.” On Instagram @olivesandgrace. Online at olivesandgrace.com.

Advertisement

Bodega

More than half a million Instagrammers follow the shop that’s “hidden in plain sight at 6 Clearway St.” and also on-the-pulse of the shoe scene. If you’ve got a sneaker-head on your list, look no further. Scrolling through their feed and site, you spot the Asics x Comme Des Garçons collaboration, Hoka One One Challenger Low Gore-Tex, and some fire kicks by Karhu. On Instagram @bodega. Online at bdgastore.com.

Lekker Home

This high-end luxe home-goods shop boasts uber-stylish wares. Think flax organic towels, playful porcelain “kink” vases, hanging egg lounge chairs, and natural wool braided rugs designed in Boston. On Instagram @lekkerhome. Online at lekkerhome.com.

One-stop Scrolling

The @sowaboston Instagram feed highlights the South End neighborhood’s many art studios, galleries, boutiques, restaurants, and more for their nearly 33,000 followers. Learn more at www.sowaboston.com.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.