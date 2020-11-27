Trump sat behind an itty-bitty desk, and the internet loved it

The leader of the free world sat behind what appeared to be a wooden end table of some sort on Thursday, the first time he took questions from reporters since losing the presidential election. At the diminutive table, Trump conducted a video call with troops for Thanksgiving and responded to reporters’ questions about his baseless allegations of election fraud . At one point, Trump snapped at a Reuters White House correspondent, calling him a “lightweight” and saying “don’t talk to me that way” in a moment of pique.

Advertisement

But the internet was all about the desk.

The smooth brown tabletop, four shortish legs, and giant presidential seal barely contained Trump’s 6-foot, 3-inch frame in front of a gaggle of journalists. That, coupled with the strangely unkempt green shag carpet, giant microphone stand, and an untrimmed Christmas tree, made for an odd tableau. Social media likened the scene to a tantrum at the kids’ table at Thanksgiving. #DiaperDon soon began trending on Twitter.

Trump jabbed back at the platform, tweeting that Twitter was “sending out totally false ‘Trends’ that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world.”

Here’s what people online had to say about the scene:

The most popular joke was the most obvious. The desk seemed very, very small, which struck many as funny.





Others likened Thursday’s Trump trend to an old “Saturday Night Live” sketch where Alec Baldwin as Trump played with a toy at a child’s desk while chatting with Steve Bannon (the Grim Reaper).





Some compared the situation to the Four Seasons Landscaping snafu early this month, when the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani hosted a press conference outside a warehouse instead of at the Four Seasons luxury hotel.

Advertisement





A few took the shrunken furniture as a symbol of Trump’s diminishing status as President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration inches closer day-by-day.





Some noted that it was as though Trump scored his own Tiny Desk Concert, a popular segment on NPR, joining artists like Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, and Tyler the Creator who have jammed in the public radio studio before.





One Twitter user offered up an explanation as to why the desk was so small, which made a lot of sense.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.