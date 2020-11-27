5 things to do in person and online, Nov. 30-Dec. 6

Watch model locomotives travel through festive winter landscapes at the Museum of Science’s annual All Aboard! Trains at Science Park exhibit, which runs through January 6. Visitors can see model trains crossing snowy landscapes, and catch a viewing of The Polar Express 4-D Experience afterward. Exhibit hall admission is $29 for adults, $24 kids 3-11. Reserve timed-entry tickets in advance. Tickets for The Polar Express sold separately. mos.org

Thursday

Centennial Celebration

Beverly’s historic venue The Cabot caps off a century of theater, music, and cinema magic during the Lights. Camera. Cabot 100 Celebration, to mark its anniversary. The live-streamed festivities kick off with the unveiling of a newly renovated lobby that has been restored to its original 1920s splendor, followed by performances from singers including James Taylor, Paula Cole, and Grace Potter. 7 p.m. Free. thecabot.org

Friday

Holiday Ballet

Catch a special showing of The Urban Nutcracker and watch more than 150 dancers leap their way through iconic Boston vistas, incorporating elements of tap, hip-hop, flamenco, and jazz to the sounds of Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington. The recording of the 2019 show will stream at 7 p.m. (also on December 13 and December 24). Free. urbannutcracker.com

Saturday

Ducks in a Row

The birds of Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s tale come to life in this musical retelling of Make Way For Ducklings, streamed live by the Wheelock Family Theatre. In this stage adaptation, by Sandra Eskin and Michael J. Bobbitt, children can watch the beloved waterfowl journey through the streets of Boston in search of a new home. Free. 4 p.m. Reserve tickets in advance at wheelockfamilytheatre.org, or call 617-353-3001.

Saturday

Creature Feature

Discover magical creatures and hidden secrets in this family-friendly expedition through the art and culture of ancient Egypt. Families are encouraged to print the activity book and color along as Egyptologist Jen Thum leads a Zoom tour of the Harvard Art Museums’ collection of Egyptian artifacts. Free. 10 a.m., ages 6 and up. harvardartmuseums.org

