Advice: Ways to help someone while keeping your social distance

Before the pandemic, I visited “Jane,” a close friend who had moved away a few years back, and she is struggling. Being alone with her husband and toddler 24/7 is trying, the general state of our country is depressing, and she has no support network in her rural/suburban neighborhood. How can I support and help her? I’ve said she can call whenever she needs me, and she’s always welcome here if she needs a time-out. What else can I do from afar?

S.G. / Boston

That depends on how much mental energy you have. Long-distance friendships have blossomed during the pandemic — a Zoom happy hour in your pajamas is what it is, whether it’s with your neighbor down the block or your cousin in Korea — and people have found all kinds of creative ways to support and entertain one another from a distance. It’s going to take a bit of digging to figure out which of these ways will work for you and Jane, though, and what you’ve described above is a fairly passive, “Here if you need me, babe!” approach to friendship. Which is fine! No criticism intended. We are all dealing with a lot these days. You’re offering Jane a refuge and respite when she needs one, and that’s a comfort.

Doing more will take some initiative. In your conversations, listen for the unmet needs behind Jane’s complaints. There’s not much to do about the facts on the ground except agree and sympathize: Being the socially isolated parent of a toddler is dreadful and unnatural, and even given the most dramatic improvement possible between the time of this writing and publication, the state of the union dismays. But what does Jane in particular need to endure it, that you could provide? Distraction in the form of online games or TV/movie watch parties? An accountability buddy for meditation, exercise, or other healthy habits? Practical help, such as reading to her kid for a half an hour now and then? A sense of purpose through collaborating on a side hustle or creative project?

There is another way you can help that is less concrete, but still vital: Be a witness to her life. The one she can share her mundane victories with, her odd observations, her frustrations. The one who sees her. This isn’t an easy role to play for someone — it’s not about passively taking in and being vaguely (or even enthusiastically) approving. It doesn’t mean only receiving her texts, photos, whatever, but reflecting her back to herself, telling her what you see, noticing her patterns. “You have such a good eye for color,” “Mondays are always long days for you,” simple things like that. Sharing things from your own life that remind you of her. I’ve been reading about crisis psychology, and people in crisis situations can lose their grip on who they are pretty easily. Jane could almost certainly benefit a great deal from simply having another adult to remind her of her own self-hood and purposefulness, her own power and what she intends to do with it.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.