Homes for sales in Concord and Beacon Hill near noted residences of Louisa May Alcott

CONDO FEE $418 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $1,017,500 in 2019

PROS Steps away from the Alcott family’s one-time home on Pinckney Street, this sunny, open, top-floor unit in an 1899 walkup features hardwood floors and designer light fixtures. The living room boasts an exposed brick wall, city views from new windows, and a small bedroom or office at left. Off the dining room, the updated bath includes a double vanity, laundry closet, and sleek step-in shower. The remodeled kitchen impresses with two-tone cabinetry, stone counters with breakfast bar, and floating wood shelves. A larger bedroom in back has double closets. A common roof deck offers views of the State House and city skyline. CONS Penthouse living means climbing four flights of stairs.

Anna Bohlin, Robert Paul Properties, 603-475-1115, RobertPaul.com

128 SUDBURY ROAD / CONCORD Handout

$1,850,000

SQUARE FEET 3,334

LOT SIZE 0.19 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $1,495,000 in 2005

PROS This 1999 Colonial is near Concord Center, the commuter rail, and Orchard House, where Alcott penned Little Women. From the dramatically striped entry hall, find a formal library at right and an airy living room at left, both with fireplaces. The formal dining room flows into a family room with vaulted ceilings, breakfast nook with window seat, and glass doors that lead to a patio and backyard. The updated kitchen has granite counters, a prep island with sink, and a stylish powder room. A main bedroom with new en suite bath rounds out the first floor. Upstairs, find three more bedrooms (one with an en suite) with charming built-ins, plus another bath. The carriage house in back includes a big, climate-controlled office. CONS Property taxes topped $21,000 in 2020.

Laura Baliestiero, Coldwell Banker, 508-864-6011, realestatebylaurab.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.