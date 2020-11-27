fb-pixel
On the Block

Homes for sales in Concord and Beacon Hill near noted residences of Louisa May Alcott

The author was born on this day in 1832.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated November 27, 2020, 30 minutes ago
58 MYRTLE STREET #5 / BEACON HILL
58 MYRTLE STREET #5 / BEACON HILLHandout

$1,070,000

$1,070,000

SQUARE FEET 1,040

CONDO FEE $418 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $1,017,500 in 2019

PROS Steps away from the Alcott family’s one-time home on Pinckney Street, this sunny, open, top-floor unit in an 1899 walkup features hardwood floors and designer light fixtures. The living room boasts an exposed brick wall, city views from new windows, and a small bedroom or office at left. Off the dining room, the updated bath includes a double vanity, laundry closet, and sleek step-in shower. The remodeled kitchen impresses with two-tone cabinetry, stone counters with breakfast bar, and floating wood shelves. A larger bedroom in back has double closets. A common roof deck offers views of the State House and city skyline. CONS Penthouse living means climbing four flights of stairs.

Anna Bohlin, Robert Paul Properties, 603-475-1115, RobertPaul.com

128 SUDBURY ROAD / CONCORD
128 SUDBURY ROAD / CONCORDHandout

$1,850,000

$1,850,000

SQUARE FEET 3,334

LOT SIZE 0.19 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $1,495,000 in 2005

PROS This 1999 Colonial is near Concord Center, the commuter rail, and Orchard House, where Alcott penned Little Women. From the dramatically striped entry hall, find a formal library at right and an airy living room at left, both with fireplaces. The formal dining room flows into a family room with vaulted ceilings, breakfast nook with window seat, and glass doors that lead to a patio and backyard. The updated kitchen has granite counters, a prep island with sink, and a stylish powder room. A main bedroom with new en suite bath rounds out the first floor. Upstairs, find three more bedrooms (one with an en suite) with charming built-ins, plus another bath. The carriage house in back includes a big, climate-controlled office. CONS Property taxes topped $21,000 in 2020.

Laura Baliestiero, Coldwell Banker, 508-864-6011, realestatebylaurab.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.