Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

This Connections story by Patty Dann is a great example of the value of connecting with strangers (“My Mother’s Purse,” November 1). Sometimes the timing is just perfect!

Workplace Bias

I couldn’t agree more [that] the current obsession with “systemic” racism is a huge dodge from our personal responsibilities on this issue (“How to Empower Black Women at Work,” November 8). It is a whole lot easier to blame some nameless “system” for racism than to look for issues over which we have direct or indirect responsibility. (And that criticism is most particularly directed at politicians who are relying on “systemic” racism claims to avoid political responsibility for their failed policies.) More white people reading White Fragility and obsessing about checking white privilege is not what we need—despite what the well-paid diversity consultants will tell us. What we need to do is a better job empowering Black people to be successful—not just at Harvard, but at all levels in our economy. And the best guarantee of success is a good education.

Doverham, posted on bostonglobe.com

The experiences recounted by [Linda Chavers in her Perspective column] are painful. My long life has brought intimate familiarity with the widespread ignorance that thrives among affluent white Americans. ... I look forward to a future when our nation more fully reflects “the beloved community” for which Congressman John Lewis labored so faithfully. When working people of all races are ready to set aside our grievances and embrace our common interests, we will move closer to attaining that lofty goal.

Mesink617, posted on bostonglobe.com

Young Leaders

Thank you for the outstanding article on Babson’s Leadership Academy and my daughter, Janie Carroll (“A Zoom of Their Own,” November 8). I am amazed that she was included in the Globe Magazine with all of those incredible women who were profiled. I was brought to tears by the fact that the [Women & Power issue] was published in the newspaper that announced the first female vice president.

Jane Carroll, Needham

Growing Up

As an avid sailor and parent of two children, the subject of inspiring children to be free of societal norms resonated with me for several reasons (“Raising Girls Who Make Waves,” November 8). Although the point of the Connections piece was not sailing on the deep blue sea, I would like to suggest that the writer, Carolyn R. Russell, and her daughters might like to follow online the Vendee Globe around-the-world solo sailboat race, which started this month. There are several women entered this year. From reading and watching other people’s sailing exploits, my children became inspired to pursue sailing adventures.

Shirley Cassara, Melrose

Russell’s piece was the perfect end to an inspiring week. Kamala Harris dazzled us all with her vice presidential flourishes [after the election was called] on Saturday night, and Sunday morning Russell reminded us that parents can help girls grow up to be anything. Her humor drives her idea home as we all take a breath from our ingrained biases and open to new possibilities.

Elizabeth Rose, Edgartown

Loved Russell’s Connections article. Just a simple slice of life in every mother’s hope for her daughters, one generation to the next.

Nancy Karp Getchell, Northampton

Oh, this is just perfect. I have two girls, also two years apart, and I was running up the stairs, right behind [Russell]. Delightful piece.

ForPete’sSake, posted on bostonglobe.com

I love how the bulk of this story refers to the “time travel” piece. As a mom I know that feeling well of a million things running through your head in the space of 10 seconds—so relatable!

ksdicamillo, posted on bostonglobe.com

As a father of two loving and competent adult children, I do look back on my parenting regrets and mistakes, but feel simply lucky that it all worked out. I’m well aware of some contemporaries who have challenging children and are not as lucky as I. My glass is more than half-full. I focus on the positive.

CameFromBrooklyn, posted on bostonglobe.com

