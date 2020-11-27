Berkshire Mall could host jury trials early next year

The mall closed last year. If chosen, it would host jury trials in Berkshire County for the first time since COVID-19 halted them in March.

Officials have made “appreciable progress” in obtaining space at the Berkshire Mall for jury trials once they restart, according to a Nov. 23 letter from Paula Carey, chief justice of the Massachusetts Trial Court , that was obtained by The Berkshire Eagle.

A vacant shopping mall in the Berkshire County town of Lanesborough could reopen as a makeshift courtroom early next year to help ease the strain of COVID-19 on the state’s court system.

“We are hopeful that together we can move the ball forward with respect to that location,” Carey said in the letter. “Once we have secured a location where we will be able to safely conduct jury trials, we anticipate being able to set forth a reasonable timetable for the resumption of jury trials in Berkshire County in relatively short order.”

Jury trials in Massachusetts were set to begin again on Monday at a limited number of courthouses, this time with six jurists instead of the typical 12. However, officials last week delayed the restart date to Jan. 11 in light of a steady rise in COVID-19 cases around the state.

Berkshire County has a backlog of more than 2,000 district court trials and just under 200 Superior Court trials, The Berkshire Eagle reported Thursday.

According to Carey’s letter, the state began assessing court buildings back in August to see if they could safely be used during the pandemic.

“The building system analyses aided us in determining that we are unable to safely bring additional people into certain buildings in order to conduct jury trials,” Carey wrote. “Once the assessments were completed, and even before we received the final reports, we began exploring other options.”

Carey’s letter was a response to Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, who wrote to Carey earlier this month with concerns about the district being unable to host trials.

“Despite our best efforts, Defendants, by and large, have calculated that Trial Court’s administration’s lack of planning will ultimately lead to dismissal due to the court’s inability to provide an appropriate venue for constitutionally mandated jury trials,” Harrington said in her letter, which was also obtained by The Berkshire Eagle.

