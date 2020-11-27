Dorchester man arrested at T station for being a felon in possession of a gun

A 47-year-old Dorchester man who allegedly embraces an extremist anti-government ideology and is suspected of gathering bomb-making materials was arrested Thanksgiving night at the Ruggles MBTA station for illegally carrying a loaded pistol, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
Pepo Herd El was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and was held pending a Dec. 2 detention hearing, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.
It is illegal for El to have a gun or ammunition because he was convicted in 2004 of possessing guns without permits, prosecutors said.
El has been under law enforcement surveillance and is suspected of gathering chemicals that can be used to make explosives and buying body armor, according to the statement, which said El “adheres to the anti-government/anti-authority sovereign citizen extremist ideology.”
Early on Thursday afternoon, El took a bus from Dorchester to Ruggles, where he was detained and searched by law enforcement officers who had a search warrant and found a loaded pistol, three loaded magazines, a knife, and a bulletproof vest, according to prosecutors.
An investigation is ongoing.
El faces up to 10 years in prison plus three of supervised release and a $250,000 fine if he is convicted, according to the US Attorney’s office.
