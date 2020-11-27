Dorchester man arrested at T station for being a felon in possession of a gun

A 47-year-old Dorchester man who allegedly embraces an extremist anti-government ideology and is suspected of gathering bomb-making materials was arrested Thanksgiving night at the Ruggles MBTA station for illegally carrying a loaded pistol, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Pepo Herd El was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and was held pending a Dec. 2 detention hearing, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.

It is illegal for El to have a gun or ammunition because he was convicted in 2004 of possessing guns without permits, prosecutors said.