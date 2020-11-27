Families tell Globe Santa how deserving their children are

The praise comes from people who are facing dire circumstances financially and medically.

Recurring in the thousands of letters seeking help from Globe Santa are words from parents, grandparents, and other caregivers about how wonderfully deserving their children are.

For 65 years, Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. Please consider giving in this time of heightened need either by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org.

A grandmother from a city south of Boston told Globe Santa in her letter that she has been raising five grandchildren by herself for four years.

The children’s father was abusive and their mother, her daughter, is in rehabilitation for drug addiction, she wrote, and unable to care for the children. The grandmother has custody of them.

“I get no child support for them, but I do my best to educate them and keep them healthy — mentally, physically, and spiritually,” she told Globe Santa.

“Financially we are just barely making it, and right now it looks like we won’t be having any Christmas at all,” she wrote.

The grandmother said she is a cancer survivor, and the illness left her right arm paralyzed.

“Taking care of my five very young children is very hard, but they are such great kids,” she wrote.

She spoke more about the children.

“One thing I want to share about these kids is how they show gratitude for the smallest of things,” she wrote.

“When we are at the grocery store they are so well behaved and never ask for anything. Their biggest treat is a Happy Meal once a month,” the grandmother wrote.

“I just don’t have words to express what excellent kids they are,” she wrote. “They are hard workers in school. They are grateful for everything in life and have the most beautiful smiles.

“We would appreciate Christmas after this year and I want to express my gratitude to all that volunteer to make this program work,” the grandmother wrote.

Then there is the 8-year-old boy from a community south of Boston who has had to deal with his mother’s surgery and treatment for breast cancer, and his father’s job loss due to the pandemic.

“This last year has been extremely rough,” the boy’s father wrote in his letter to Globe Santa.

Still, the father added, the boy has been a straight-A student despite the emotional impact of his mother’s cancer and the family’s financial problems brought on by COVID-19.

“Even though [he has been] struggling with COVID-19 and his mother’s illness you could never tell,” the father wrote.

“My son is admired and respected throughout his school by peers, faculty and staff,” said the father. “He deserves a bright spot to end this year.”

Globe Santa will ensure that bright spot.

The program will come through for these families and thousands of others in Greater Boston just like it has been doing since 1956.

Over that time Globe Santa has raised more than $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

A program of the Boston Globe Foundation, Globe Santa last year gave gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised over $1 million from thousands of donors.

This year the need is greater due to the devastating effects of COVID-19. So please consider giving to provide children with the holiday joy they deserve.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com