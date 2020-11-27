fb-pixel

Firefighters contain Level 3 hazmat situation in Roxbury

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated November 27, 2020, 22 minutes ago
Boston firefighters responded to a level 3 hazardous materials situation in Roxbury.
Boston firefighters responded to a level 3 hazardous materials situation in Roxbury.Boston fire department/Twitter

Boston firefighters contained an unknown chemical during a level 3 hazardous materials situation at a retail plaza Friday evening in Roxbury , officials said.

The type of chemical was not disclosed. Crews responded at 7:20 p.m. to a construction site in the parking lot at 1620 Tremont St., the department said on Twitter.

A Stop & Shop store and other businesses are located at the plaza.

No injuries were reported, Brian Alkins, a department spokesman, said in a brief interview

The construction contractor was on the scene and was removing “the chemical” from the site, the department tweeted.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.