Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob blind man in Back Bay

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a man who is legally blind, but who was able to escape and get help in the Back Bay, Boston police announced Friday.
Brian Buhamiizo, 38, of Boston, allegedly approached the victim in the area of 760 Boylston St. shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and demanded his property, police said in a statement.
Buhamiizo also allegedly took the man’s guide cane, and told him he had a gun, police said.
The man was able to break away from Buhamiizo and call 911 with the assistance of witnesses, police said.
Buhamiizo was later arrested in the area of 699 Boylston St., police said. No gun was found.
Buhamiizo is scheduled to appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to rob while armed, assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 or disabled and threats to commit a crime, police said.
