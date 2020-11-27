Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob blind man in Back Bay

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a man who is legally blind, but who was able to escape and get help in the Back Bay, Boston police announced Friday.

Brian Buhamiizo, 38, of Boston, allegedly approached the victim in the area of 760 Boylston St. shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and demanded his property, police said in a statement.

Buhamiizo also allegedly took the man’s guide cane, and told him he had a gun, police said.