Man stabbed multiple times in Fairhaven in online deal gone wrong

A 23-year-old New Bedford man suffered multiple stab wounds after he met up with two men in Fairhaven Thursday afternoon to sell them a cell phone in a transaction arranged over Facebook Market Place, police said.

The man was found on Main and Elm streets at about 3 p.m., Fairhaven police said in a statement. He told police he had been picked up by the two men and that an argument broke.

The two men tried to take the phone without paying for it and stabbed the victim multiple times in the process, police said. He was able to escape the vehicle and summon help.