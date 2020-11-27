Man stabbed multiple times in Fairhaven in online deal gone wrong

A 23-year-old New Bedford man suffered multiple stab wounds after he met up with two men in Fairhaven Thursday afternoon to sell them a cell phone in a transaction arranged over Facebook Market Place, police said.
The man was found on Main and Elm streets at about 3 p.m., Fairhaven police said in a statement. He told police he had been picked up by the two men and that an argument broke.
The two men tried to take the phone without paying for it and stabbed the victim multiple times in the process, police said. He was able to escape the vehicle and summon help.
He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Police also encouraged anyone making any transactions requiring them to meet people they don’t know to do so in the parking lot of the Fairhaven Police Department, located at 1 Bryant Lane.
There is an area that is specifically designated as an “Internet Purchase Exchange Location,” the statement said.
