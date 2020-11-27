News in brief

A 47-year-old Dorchester man who allegedly embraces an extremist anti-government ideology and is suspected of gathering bomb-making materials was arrested Thanksgiving night at the Ruggles MBTA station for illegally carrying a loaded pistol, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts announced Friday. Pepo Herd El was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and was held pending a Dec. 2 detention hearing, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement Friday. It is illegal for El to have a gun or ammunition because he was convicted in 2004 of possessing guns without permits, prosecutors said. El has been under law enforcement surveillance and is suspected of gathering chemicals that can be used to make explosives and buying body armor, according to the statement, which said El “adheres to the anti-government/anti-authority sovereign citizen extremist ideology.” On Thursday afternoon, El took a bus from Dorchester to Ruggles, where he was detained and searched by law enforcement officers who had a search warrant and found a loaded pistol, three loaded magazines, a knife, and a bulletproof vest, according to prosecutors. An investigation is ongoing.

Woman in wheelchair assaulted

A woman was arrested for allegedly throwing another woman out of a wheelchair and kicking her in the head during a fight at Andrew Station in South Boston around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Transit Police said in a statement. Tasheaka Buchanan, 26, of Boston, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) and assault and battery on a disabled person. She allegedly got into a verbal dispute at the MBTA stop with a 61-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair, police said. During the fight, Buchanan allegedly pulled the woman from the wheelchair and kicked her in the head while she was on the ground, police said. The victim was treated at the scene by Boston EMS. Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the Transit Police, said the victim’s injuries were likely superficial. Police do not believe the two women knew each other, and are not sure of what started the dispute, Sullivan said.

NEW BEDFORD

Teen arrested for fatal shooting

A Mattapoisett teen is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot and killed a man Friday morning, injured a second man, and fired at police officers, the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement. John Zell, 18, is due to be arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court on multiple counts of armed assault with intent to murder, the statement said. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed, prosecutors said. Zell was arrested about 45 minutes after police received a report at 10:21 a.m. of a shooting on Lachance Street. He allegedly shot and killed Angel Cruz, 40, whose residence was not immediately known Friday. Officers found Cruz suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 32-year-old New Bedford man who was also shot tried to drive himself to the hospital, but crashed in the area of County and Linden streets. He was taken to St. Luke’s, and later to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he was in critical condition, the statement said. Police found Zell near the corner of Penniman and Reynolds streets. He allegedly fired a handgun at police as they attempted to approach him, but police did not fire back, the statement said. Police subdued him and took him into custody. No officers were struck during the incident, the statement said.

HOOKSETT, N.H.

Lowell man accused of dragging troopers

A driver found parked and asleep in the middle of Interstate 93 Thursday is accused of dragging troopers with his SUV after he woke up, New Hampshire State Police said. Quincy Suh Ambe, 28, of Lowell, Mass., was charged with reckless conduct by use of a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest. Ambe was released on personal recognizance bail with a court date to be determined. Police received multiple reports of the parked vehicle with no lights on in a southbound lane in Hooksett shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. They found a man slumped over in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle still running. Troopers said they tried to wake up the driver. They said he eventually got into a struggle with them, briefly dragging them before he was removed from the SUV. (AP)







