Teen arrested for injuring two, firing at police in New Bedford; no officers harmed

A teen who allegedly shot and injured two people and fired at police was arrested in New Bedford Friday, officials said.
John Zell, 18, of Marion, allegedly shot the victims in the area of Reynolds and Adams streets on Friday, New Bedford Police tweeted at 1:18 p.m.
The victims were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, police said. Their condition has not been released.
Zell allegedly fired at officers as they tried to arrest him, police said. The officers were not struck and Zell has been taken into custody.
No further information was immediately available.
