Woman arrested for allegedly pulling woman from wheelchair, kicking her in the head at Andrew Station

A woman was arrested for allegedly throwing another woman out of a wheelchair and kicking her in the head during a fight at Andrew Station in South Boston Wednesday night, Transit Police said in a statement.
Officers responded to a report of an assault at the station around 9:30 p.m., according to the statement.
Police said Tasheaka Buchanan, 26, of Boston, had been involved in a verbal dispute at the MBTA stop with a 61-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair. During the fight, Buchanan allegedly pulled the woman from the wheelchair and kicked her in the head while she was on the ground, police said.
The victim was treated at the scene by Boston EMS. Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the Transit Police, said the victim’s injuries were likely superficial.
Police do not believe the two women knew each other, and are not sure of what started the dispute, Sullivan said.
Buchanan was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) and assault and battery on a disabled person.
