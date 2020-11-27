Woman arrested for allegedly pulling woman from wheelchair, kicking her in the head at Andrew Station

A woman was arrested for allegedly throwing another woman out of a wheelchair and kicking her in the head during a fight at Andrew Station in South Boston Wednesday night, Transit Police said in a statement.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at the station around 9:30 p.m., according to the statement.

Police said Tasheaka Buchanan, 26, of Boston, had been involved in a verbal dispute at the MBTA stop with a 61-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair. During the fight, Buchanan allegedly pulled the woman from the wheelchair and kicked her in the head while she was on the ground, police said.