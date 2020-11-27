Supreme Court ruling on COVID-19 restrictions in N.Y. not directly applicable in Mass., lawyer says

Mike DeGrandis of the New Civil Liberties Alliance said he expected that the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court would “take note that the United States Supreme Court stated the obvious: ‘Even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.’” DeGrandis represents plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Baker that argues that the governor overreached this spring when he invoked the state’s Civil Defense Act, and ordered nonessential businesses and houses of worship to close.

A United States Supreme Court ruling that barred coronavirus pandemic restrictions on some religious services in New York likely won’t have any effect on the rules in Massachusetts, but the court’s thinking should give Governor Charlie Baker pause, a lawyer suing the state over Baker’s pandemic orders said.

The US Supreme Court late Wednesday barred restrictions on religious services in New York that Governor Andrew Cuomo had imposed. The vote was 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal members in dissent. The order was the first in which the court’s newest member, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, had played a decisive role.

The decision differed from the court’s previous practice of deferring to local officials on pandemic-related restrictions, even in the area of constitutionally protected religious rights.

The high court said, in granting the injunction to the plaintiffs, that the restrictions singled out houses of worship for “especially harsh treatment” compared with secular facilities and there were “many other less restrictive rules that could be adopted to minimize the risk to those attending religious services. Among other things, the maximum attendance at a religious service could be tied to the size of the church or synagogue.”

DeGrandis noted that Baker in Massachusetts had taken the latter approach. “Gov. Baker has taken a more nuanced approach, limiting occupancy at places of worship to 50% of the building’s maximum permitted occupancy rather than an arbitrary numerical limit. So I don’t expect that the Supreme Court’s decision will change Massachusetts’s church-occupancy restrictions,” he said Thursday in an emailed statement.

However, DeGrandis pointed to a concurring opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch that argued that, as we “face the prospect of entering a second calendar year living in the pandemic’s shadow,” the time is over for deference to executive orders, even though they might have been necessary in the early uncertain days of the pandemic.

“The Massachusetts legislature should enact whatever laws it deems necessary to keep the public safe, as long as such laws are consistent with the Massachusetts and United States Constitutions. But executive-made laws like Gov. Baker’s COVID-19 orders are a direct assault on the separation of powers, and they must stop,” DeGrandis said.

The US Supreme Court’s decision seemed to signal that some governmental efforts to stem the pandemic had overreached, the New York Times reported.

But one major religious leader expressed support for pandemic restrictions on Thanksgiving. In an opinion piece published in the Times, Pope Francis, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church said, “With some exceptions, governments have made great efforts to put the well-being of their people first, acting decisively to protect health and to save lives. The exceptions have been some governments that shrugged off the painful evidence of mounting deaths, with inevitable, grievous consequences. But most governments acted responsibly, imposing strict measures to contain the outbreak.”

The pope also criticized those who have balked at the restrictions, saying that “some groups protested, refusing to keep their distance, marching against travel restrictions — as if measures that governments must impose for the good of their people constitute some kind of political assault on autonomy or personal freedom!”

