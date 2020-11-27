Mass. logs 4,464 coronavirus cases, 29 deaths, after skipping a day of reporting

The state did not release any coronavirus data Thursday, which was Thanksgiving. A note on Friday’s report said it contained data from early afternoon Wednesday through 8 a.m. Friday.

The total number of cases rose to 211,748, while the total number of deaths rose to 10,401.

The Department of Public Health on Friday reported 4,464 confirmed coronavirus cases and 29 deaths after skipping a day of reporting.

The state said 41,852 people were estimated to have the potentially deadly virus.

State officials also reported that 119,742 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus over the extended period. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 8.25 million. New antigen tests were completed for 3,390 people, bringing that total to 257,397.

Advertisement

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.3 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose to 936. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths has been as high as 27 in recent days; the lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Friday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 4.86 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

The state is in the midst of a second surge of coronavirus cases, though hospitalizations and deaths have not yet climbed back to the heights they reached in the deadly days of the spring. Officials are concerned that people gathering indoors for the Thanksgiving holiday may give the surge even more momentum.

Advertisement

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.