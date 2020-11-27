fb-pixel

Celtics will play two-game exhibition schedule

From staff reportsUpdated November 27, 2020, 1 hour ago
The Nets, with stars Kyrie Irving (left) and Kevin Durant, will play the Celtics at TD Garden Dec. 18 in the preseason.
The Nets, with stars Kyrie Irving (left) and Kevin Durant, will play the Celtics at TD Garden Dec. 18 in the preseason.Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Celtics will play a two-game exhibition schedule as the NBA announced a 49-game preseason slate, beginning Dec. 11 and concluding Dec. 19.

The Celtics will play the 76ers at Philadelphia Dec. 15, at 7 p.m., and face the Nets Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden.

The NBA 2020-21 regular season will begin Dec. 22, 72 games for each team. The league will announce the schedule in two segments, Dec. 22-March 4, which the NBA said will be released in the coming days, and March 11-May 16.The NBA preseason schedule (national TV schedule TBA):

Friday, Dec. 11

Orlando at New York 7 p.m.

New York at Detroit 7 p.m.

Houston at Chicago 8 p.m.

LA Clippers at LA Lakers 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Toronto at Charlotte 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio 7 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee 8 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Orlando at Atlanta 5 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn 6 p.m.

New York at Detroit 7 p.m.

Houston at Chicago 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland 9 p.m.

LA Clippers at LA Lakers 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

Indiana at Cleveland 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami 7 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee 8 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Boston at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston 8 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Cleveland at New York 7:30

Chicago at Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver 9 p.m.

LA Lakers at Phoenix 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Charlotte at Orlando 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Utah at LA Clippers 10 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18

Brooklyn at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana 6 p.m.

Miami at Toronto 7 p.m.

Cleveland at New York 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans 8 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver 9 p.m.

LA Lakers at Phoenix 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Charlotte at Orlando 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis 8 p.m.