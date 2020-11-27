Celtics will play two-game exhibition schedule

The Celtics will play a two-game exhibition schedule as the NBA announced a 49-game preseason slate, beginning Dec. 11 and concluding Dec. 19.

The Celtics will play the 76ers at Philadelphia Dec. 15, at 7 p.m., and face the Nets Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden.

The NBA 2020-21 regular season will begin Dec. 22, 72 games for each team. The league will announce the schedule in two segments, Dec. 22-March 4, which the NBA said will be released in the coming days, and March 11-May 16.The NBA preseason schedule (national TV schedule TBA):