Celtics will play two-game exhibition schedule

The Celtics will play a two-game exhibition schedule as the NBA announced a 49-game preseason slate, beginning Dec. 11 and concluding Dec. 19.
The Celtics will play the 76ers at Philadelphia Dec. 15, at 7 p.m., and face the Nets Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden.
The NBA 2020-21 regular season will begin Dec. 22, 72 games for each team. The league will announce the schedule in two segments, Dec. 22-March 4, which the NBA said will be released in the coming days, and March 11-May 16.The NBA preseason schedule (national TV schedule TBA):
Friday, Dec. 11
Orlando at New York 7 p.m.
New York at Detroit 7 p.m.
Houston at Chicago 8 p.m.
LA Clippers at LA Lakers 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Toronto at Charlotte 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio 7 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee 8 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota 8 p.m.
Denver at Golden State 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Orlando at Atlanta 5 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn 6 p.m.
New York at Detroit 7 p.m.
Houston at Chicago 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland 9 p.m.
LA Clippers at LA Lakers 9:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 14
Indiana at Cleveland 6 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami 7 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee 8 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Boston at Philadelphia 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston 8 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Cleveland at New York 7:30
Chicago at Oklahoma City 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver 9 p.m.
LA Lakers at Phoenix 9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Charlotte at Orlando 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas 8:30 p.m.
Utah at LA Clippers 10 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento 10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Brooklyn at Boston 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana 6 p.m.
Miami at Toronto 7 p.m.
Cleveland at New York 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans 8 p.m.
Chicago at Oklahoma City 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver 9 p.m.
LA Lakers at Phoenix 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Charlotte at Orlando 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis 8 p.m.
Full NBA Preseason schedule: pic.twitter.com/QIpc6lWdO9— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 27, 2020