Chiefs still giving beleaguered Tom Brady their respect

“You can’t take anything away from Tom Brady. He’s still very smart, he’s still trying to throw the ball downfield, he still has the weapons. We’ll have our hands full,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

The reigning Super Bowl champions (9-1) visit the Bucs (7-4) on Sunday, with Patrick Mahomes facing Brady for the fourth time in his young career and Brady looking to shrug off a couple of subpar performances against playoff contenders.

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t buying all the talk about Tom Brady’s struggles. They insist he’s still playing at a high level and will have to be at their best to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He’s played against our system a number of times, even going back to New England,” Mathieu added. “He’s familiar with us. Now we have to get familiar with him and the weapons he has.”

Brady won two of the previous three matchups against Mahomes, including an overtime thriller in the AFC Championship game two seasons ago.

The six-time Super Bowl champion played poorly in home losses to New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams two of the past three weeks. Still, Kansas City coach Andy Reid cautioned against anyone writing off the 43-year-old quarterback.

Despite Brady’s recent struggles, particularly on deep passes, the Bucs have already matched their victory total from all of last season and remain in prime position to end a 12-year playoff drought that’s the second longest in the NFL.

“He’s unbelievable. He’s a great player, a Hall of Fame player. We’re lucky enough to have a chance to be in this era where we get to play him,” Reid said.

“He’s old, and it’s hard to tell he’s old,” Reid added. “And that’s a tribute to how he takes care of himself, and the care and living he does all the way around, from diet to workout to everything.”

Bears turn back to Mitchell Trubisky

After being benched in Week 3, Mitchell Trubisky will start at quarterback for Chicago against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

Trubisky took all the first-team snaps at practice this week but Nagy had stopped just short of designating him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to return from a hip and glute injury. But Foles was unable to practice again Friday and is listed as doubtful.

“He’s worked hard this time that he’s been the backup to be prepared for if and when this time comes, whether it’s through performance or whether it’s through availability or injury with Nick,” Nagy said.

The Bears are trying to end a four-game losing streak, and they’re more focused on that than their long-term future at quarterback. Foles has completed 202 of 311 passes for 1,852 yards with 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 81.0. Trubisky is 51 of 86 for 560 yards with six touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 87.4.

“As far as next week or following weeks, it’s hard for me to predict that right now,” Nagy said.

Sam Darnold didn't throw a touchdown pass in any of his most recent three games under center for the Jets, and totaled just a combined 253 yards passing in losses to the Bills and Chiefs. Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Sam Darnold ready to return for winless Jets

Sam Darnold’s right shoulder is feeling fine, and New York Jets coach Adam Gase announced Darnold will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, barring any setbacks.

After practice, Darnold wasn’t listed with an injury on the team’s final report and it sounded as though the quarterback was counting on being back under center to try to lead the 0-10 Jets to their elusive first win.

“I feel really good,” said Darnold, who was a full participant at practice for the second straight day. “I’m continuing to take it day by day at this point, but I felt really good today and yesterday.”

Darnold missed the last two games against the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers as Joe Flacco started in his place. Darnold was first hurt against Denver on Oct. 1, when he sprained the AC joint in the shoulder on a hard tackle to the turf. He reinjured it at Kansas City on Nov. 1 on another hard hit and missed the next two games.

Darnold, whose future with the team is uncertain beyond this season, had just three touchdown passes and six interceptions in the six games he played. He didn’t have all three of the Jets’ starting wide receivers — Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, and Denzel Mims — together at any point, however.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, meanwhile, is questionable for Sunday’s game because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand. Tagovailoa hurt his left thumb in practice and was limited for the third day in a row Friday.

Broncos, Rams skip practice due to COVID-19

Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams canceled practice after positive COVID-19 tests. In Denver, a player — reportedly kick returner Diontae Spencer — and two staff members tested positive. It’s the third time this season the Broncos have had to scrap practice because of the coronavirus, and it comes a day after No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Broncos informed players meetings will be held remotely leading to Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints. Rams coach Sean McVay said an unidentified player and a staff member tested positive Thursday night, but two follow-up tests conducted Thursday and Friday came back negative . . . San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel has been cleared to return for Sunday’s game against the Rams after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. Leading rusher Raheem Mostert (ankle), starting cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), and backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) are set to be activated from injured reserve on Saturday and are all questionable to play this week. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was activated from the COVID-19 list Friday and is also questionable to play against the Rams . . . Las Vegas linebacker Cory Littleton, who missed two games following a positive coronavirus test, is set to play when the Raiders (6-4) visit Atlanta (7-3). Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell is also a possibility to play.

Thanksgiving costly for Cowboys

Dallas offensive linemen Zack Martin and Cam Erving will be out several weeks if not longer after getting injured in the Thanksgiving loss to Washington. Martin and Erving went out on the opening drive Thursday. Erving exited first with a sprained knee, and Martin — a four-time All-Pro right guard playing right tackle for a line that has been in flux all season — injured his left calf on the final play before a field goal. He is likely to miss consecutive games for the first time in his seven-year career . . . Despite being undermanned at wide receiver this season after the offseason trade of All-Pro Deandre Hopkins to Arizona, Houston released veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills. In his eighth pro season, Stills had just 11 catches on 19 targets and one touchdown . . . Atlanta running back Todd Gurley failed to practice all week and will miss Sunday’s game against Las Vegas because of a knee injury . . . While Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he expects quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to return to the starting lineup against Minnesota, he’s “pessimistic” about Christian McCaffrey’s chances of playing despite the All-Pro running back being listed as questionable on the team’s injury report . . . Cincinnati running back Giovani Bernard is questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after dealing with a concussion. Bernard, who practiced fully Friday, has been starting for the Bengals (2-7-1) since Joe Mixon went out with an injured foot on Oct. 18.