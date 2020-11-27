How will the Revolution’s next playoff opponent, Orlando City SC, defend Carles Gil?

Gil has been a focus for foes since he joined the Revolution last season. Early on, Gil complained to referees (one reason why he was cautioned six times, despite committing only 15 fouls). Since then, Gil simply has been playing through the rough treatment. But one of the best ways to make defenders pay for overaggressiveness is to convert on dead-ball situations. And now Gil has some tall targets to shoot for.

How Orlando City SC defends against Gil could determine the outcome of the Eastern Conference semifinal at Exploria Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

During the MLS playoffs, teams have tried different approaches to stopping Revolution midfielder Carles Gil. The Montreal Impact went on the offensive, hoping Bojan Krkic would simply outplay Gil, and the ploy nearly worked before the Revolution rallied for a 2-1 win. The Philadelphia Union went after Gil, fouling him six times in a 2-0 Revolution victory on Tuesday.

Against the Union, Gil drew a foul, then lofted a free kick for 6-foot-4-inch Adam Buksa to head in for the opening goal, while 6-4 Henry Kessler acted as a decoy. Gustavo Bou and Teal Bunbury are also proven threats to finish on set pieces.

It adds up to the possibility of Gil being allowed more space to display his playmaking skills. Not that he needs much.

“If you look at any team in MLS, there’s always that one guy that kind of calms everything down in a way, and for us it’s Carles,” Revolution midfielder Matt Polster said on Friday. “If you can find him the ball as quickly as possible, he makes things happen.”

Gil spent much of the season watching the Revolution from afar, recovering from foot surgery in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. Since Gil returned to the starting lineup early this month, the Revolution have compiled a 3-1-0 record.

“I knew the first few games would be difficult for me and that I wouldn’t be at my best,” Gil said. “But those games and the few training sessions I had served to get me ready for the games that matter most, which are the playoffs.”

Gil is thriving on the Revolution’s attacking tactics.

“I’ve said on other occasions that Adam gives us something we didn’t have last year,” Gil said. “He’s a totally different player from the players we match up against up top. He gives us a lot of options and he helps us a lot when we need him. We know that he wins almost all of the aerial duels. Now we need to look for him more in the air because we know he’s going to be there and there will be chances to score.”

Against the Union, coach Bruce Arena upped his league-best postseason win total to 34, and the result improved Arena’s mark to 28-0-3 when his team scores first in the playoffs.

Orlando City will present more of an offensive threat than the Union, who relied on counterattacking.

“They’re certainly a different style than Philadelphia, and certainly very effective,” Arena said.

Former Revolution midfielder Oscar Pareja’s coaching has transformed Orlando City, which concluded its debut season in seventh place in 2015, then fell to eighth, then 10th, and finished the last two years in 11th place. The Lions rely on former Manchester United left winger Nani and Mauricio Pereyra in setup roles, supported by Oriol Rosell and Junior Urso in midfield, with Daryl Dike (eight goals) and Chris Mueller (7 goals) up front. Orlando City will be missing Brazilian right back Ruan and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, red-carded in a controversial win on penalty kicks over New York City FC on Nov. 21.

“We’re just super dynamic and you’re starting to see it,” Polster said. “It’s the perfect time to have that happen, obviously, so we’re just going to ride the wave and see what happens in Orlando. The boys are confident, I feel like everybody is confident right now to go down there and win.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.