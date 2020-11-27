Ohio State football coach Ryan Day sidelined by COVID-19

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be with the Buckeyes if they play at Illinois on Saturday. Ohio State said Friday it had an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests in the program this week. The game was against the Illini was still on, but the Buckeyes were not traveling on Friday as originally scheduled. Buckeyes veteran defensive line coach Larry Johnson will act as interim coach. Ohio State said it planned to do a second round of testing Friday before flying to Champaign, Ill., on Saturday ahead of the game scheduled for noon EST. Ohio State did not specify how how many cases of COVID-19 it currently has, but the school did say it has not reached the threshold to have to cancel its game. Day’s positive test means the Nos. 1 and 3 teams in the country will be playing without their coaches Saturday. Earlier this week, Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive and displayed mild symptoms. Saban will miss the Crimson Tide’s Iron Bowl against Auburn … Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform Saturday for Vanderbilt and is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores visit Missouri. “Let’s make history,” senior Sarah Fuller wrote Friday on Twitter with a photo of herself wearing a football jersey with a soccer ball between her feet while holding a football in her hands. No woman has appeared in an Southeastern Conference football game or for any Power 5 gridiron team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997. Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with 2 extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division 2 West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003 … Breece Hall scored on a 3-yard run with 1:25 remaining, and No. 15 Iowa State held off a last-minute drive by Sam Ehlinger and No. 20 Texas to remain in first place in the Big 12 with a 23-20 victory in Austin, Tex.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

San Francisco stuns No. 4 Virginia

San Francisco shocked No. 4 Virginia, scoring the biggest upset of the young college basketball season and the program’s biggest win in decades. Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points and the Dons used a late 8-0 run to beat the Cavalier, 61-60, in the Homelight Classic, part of the “Bubbleville” event at the Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut. Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big 3-pointers in the second half for USF (2-1), which was playing its third game in three days. “For us to be able to compete like this on a national stage, on national TV, against one of the winningest programs in the country, this is a big, big step for our program,’' said Todd Golden, the Dons’ 35-year-old coach. Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia (1-1), a 15½-point favorite. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have won the game for the CavalierS … Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and top-ranked Gonzaga cruised past Auburn, 90-67, in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. Timme, who left the game with about eight minutes remaining, went 11 of 16 from the field. Kispert made four 3-pointers… Christian Braun scored 30 points and No. 6 Kansas pulled away from Saint Joseph’s to win, 94-72, in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. Braun made 10 of 13 shots, hit five 3-pointers, and added 9 rebounds … Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 8 Illinois rallied to beat Ohio to improve to 3-0. Jason Preston scored 31 points for Ohio (2-1). Ben Vander Plas added 20 points.… Mac McClung scored 18 points, Marcus Santos-Silva just missed having another double-double, and No. 14 Texas Tech beat Sam Houston State, 84-52. McClung, who was Georgetown’s leading scorer last season, has 38 points in his first two games for the Red Raiders (2-0). The 6-foot-2-inch junior guard had two 3-pointers among his 10 points in the first eight minutes of the game against the Bearkats, when Tech already had a 20-4 lead.

Women

Cece Hooks scored 32 points, Erica Johnson added 24, and Ohio rallied to upset No. 22 Notre Dame, 86-85, spoiling the debut of Irish coach Niele Ivey. Ivey, who replaced Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, saw her team trailing, 41-30, at the half and fall behind by 14 before outscoring the Bobcats, 35-21, in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Dara Mabrey in the final minute put the Irish up 3 … Angel Reese and Diamond Miller each scored 20 points and No. 12 Maryland opened the season with a 94-72 victory over Davidson in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Fort Myers, Fla. … Amber Ramirez scored 15 of her 22 points in the third quarter in No. 14 Arkansas’ 98-82 victory over Wake Forest at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

NBA

Warriors sign top pick James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors signed top draft pick James Wiseman, the team’s No. 2 overall selection out of Memphis. The center averaged 34.2 points in three games as a freshman for the Tigers before a 12-game suspension by the NCAA because his family received money during the recruitment process. While serving the penalty, the 7-foot-1-inch, 240-pound Wiseman decided to turn his attention to the NBA draft. Golden State also signed rookie guard Nico Mannion to a two-way contract. He was selected 48th out of Arizona … The Cavaliers acquired another second-round pick — this one in 2027 — from the Utah Jazz, who also sent Cleveland shooting guard Rayjon Tucker in exchange for cash considerations. It’s the third second-round selection added by the Cavs this offseason. They previously picked up second-round picks from Milwaukee (2025) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2026) in separate deals. The 23-year-old Tucker played in 20 games for Utah as a rookie last season. He averaged 3.1 points in 8.1 minutes. It’s possible the Cavaliers could waive the 6-5 Tucker before Nov. 29, when his contract becomes fully guaranteed.

GOLF

Meronk leads by 3 in South Africa

Adrian Meronk is in line to make history after opening a three-shot lead after two rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa. Meronk became the first Polish player to lead a European Tour event and is seeking his country’s first title on the tour after a second-round 66 moved him to 13 under par and put him in a great position at Leopard Creek. Joachim B. Hansen and Richard Bland were tied for second on 10 under overall when bad light stopped play with just one player yet to finish his second round … The PGA Tour has acquired a minority stake in the European Tour’s media production company as part of an alliance announced Friday, a big first step toward developing a more unified golf schedule around the world. The deal effectively makes the two leading tours more partners than rivals. The tours said in a statement the alliance would allow them to collaborate on commercial opportunities and global media rights in certain territories.

WINTER SPORTS

Pinturault wins parallel event, his 30th victory

Alexis Pinturault edged Henrik Kristoffersen in a floodlit men’s World Cup parallel event in Lech-Zuers, Austria, for his 30th career win. The victory lifted Pinturault into outright 10th place on the all-time winners list in men’s World Cup history, overtaking former Austrian standout Stephan Eberharter. Next on the list is American skier Bode Miller with 33 wins.

MISCELLANY

Fraud charges for Blatter and Platini

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini are facing a more serious charge of fraud after Swiss federal prosecutors this week intensified a five-year investigation into the pair’s past dealings at FIFA. The open criminal proceedings had been focused on suspected mismanagement and misappropriation, plus an act of forgery by Platini, linked to FIFA paying the French soccer great $2 million with Blatter’s approval in 2011. Now the investigation has been widened to include suspected fraud …Kaori Sakamoto added another jump to her repertoire and came away with the lead after the short program at the NHK Trophy in Osaka, Japan, the final event of the figure skating Grand Prix series. The 2018 Four Continents champion from Japan opened her routine with a double axel and added a triple lutz and a triple flip-triple toeloop combination for 75.60 points.















