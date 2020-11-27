Patriots expect to have running back Sony Michel in action vs. the Cardinals on Sunday

Michel, who was activated off injured reserve last week after recovering from a quad injury, hasn’t played since Week 3. He was eligible to play last Sunday against Houston, but the team made him inactive.

“He’s had a couple of good weeks,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Friday morning. “I think he’ll be ready to go.”

Expect to see running back Sony Michel Sunday afternoon in the Patriots’ game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In Michel’s seven-game absence, second-year back Damien Harris has taken over as the team’s leading rusher, averaging 73.4 yards per game. However, Rex Burkhead (knee) is out for the remainder of the season after he was injured in the Texans game.

“You can’t replace a guy like [Burkhead], but Sony brings something that a lot of running backs don’t have,” quarterback Cam Newton said Wednesday. “That may be experience, that may be playability, that may be just his understanding this offense, and we’re gonna need all of that here moving forward.”

In his three games this season, Michel has one standout performance: the 117-yard day against the Las Vegas Raiders. His other two showings were much more underwhelming, with an average of 28 yards per game and 3.29 yards per carry.

In addition to Harris and Michel, the Patriots have James White and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor available at running back. Taylor has not played since Week 3, and did not participate in Thursday’s practice because of a quad injury.

