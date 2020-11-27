Ravens-Steelers game is delayed again, until Tuesday night

If it's played then, it would be the second Tuesday game this season for the NFL. The league had the Tennessee Titans play a Tuesday game in October because of an outbreak on the Titans. That was only the second Tuesday NFL game in 74 years.

The game is tentatively scheduled to be played Tuesday night, according to a person familiar with the situation. The game would be played then if the Ravens’ outbreak is sufficiently contained, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NFL had made no official announcement.

The NFL postponed the Baltimore Ravens’ game at Pittsburgh for a second time because of a coronavirus outbreak on the Ravens.

Advertisement

The Ravens-Steelers game originally was scheduled for Thanksgiving night. The league announced Wednesday the game was being delayed until Sunday at 1:15 p.m. Now, with the outbreak on the Ravens continuing unabated, the game has been pushed back a second time.

The Ravens' following game scheduled for Thursday night in Baltimore against the Dallas Cowboys also will have to be rescheduled.

Approximately a dozen Ravens players, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and at least seven staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. Positive test results for four Ravens players were returned late Thursday, according to a person familiar with the results. The positive test by Jackson, the NFL's reigning most valuable player, was confirmed by another person close to the situation.

The Steelers, the NFL's only unbeaten team, announced earlier they were canceling Friday's practice while they awaited the league's decision on the game.

If the game cannot be played Tuesday, the NFL might be forced to add a Week 18 to its regular season. The Ravens-Steelers game otherwise cannot be rescheduled for later in the season, since both teams already have had their bye weeks. League leaders have said they would add an 18th week if all games cannot be played within the current 17-week framework.

Advertisement

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell previously threatened teams with game forfeits or the loss of draft picks for any violations of the sport’s coronavirus protocols resulting in adjustments to the schedule. The Ravens announced Wednesday they were disciplining a staff member for actions related to their coronavirus cases.