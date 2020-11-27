fb-pixel

UMass football out of its league in blowout loss to Liberty

By Matthew Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated November 27, 2020, 19 minutes ago
Javon Turner (left) and Te'Rai Powell walk off the field, heads down, after a humbling loss for winless UMass.Shaban Athuman/Associated Press

Quarterback Malik Willis passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns, and the Liberty rushing attack accrued a season-high 378 yards in a 45-0 rout over UMass Friday afternoon at Lynchburg, Va.

Liberty, which was ranked No. 21 in last week’s AP poll before a 15-14 loss to North Carolina State and is in its second full season in the FBS, improves to 9-1. UMass, in the FBS since 2012, is 0-4.

Willis connected on a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Shaa midway through the first quarter to put Liberty up, 7-0. After UMass fumbled on the ensuing drive, Joshua Mack capped off a two-play, 72-yard drive with a 59-yard TD run. Willis then added a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter and Alex Barbir kicked a 24-yard field goal to give the Flames a commanding 31-0 halftime lead.

Mack (11 carries, 109 yards) and Peytton Pickett (10 carries, 125 yards), who scored the final touchdown of the game on 16-yard run late in the third quarter, paced the ground game. Pickett began his collegiate career at UMass but transferred after his freshman year (2016).

Willis also added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter and finished with 63 rushing yards.

UMass had 227 total yards and just 12 first downs (Liberty had 31), and quarterback Garrett Dzuro was 9-of-22 passing for 172 yards and an interception.

The Minutemen currently do not have another game on their schedule this season. They were outscored by opponents, 161-12, during their four-game campaign.