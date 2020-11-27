UMass football out of its league in blowout loss to Liberty

Quarterback Malik Willis passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns, and the Liberty rushing attack accrued a season-high 378 yards in a 45-0 rout over UMass Friday afternoon at Lynchburg, Va.

Liberty, which was ranked No. 21 in last week’s AP poll before a 15-14 loss to North Carolina State and is in its second full season in the FBS, improves to 9-1. UMass, in the FBS since 2012, is 0-4.

Willis connected on a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Shaa midway through the first quarter to put Liberty up, 7-0. After UMass fumbled on the ensuing drive, Joshua Mack capped off a two-play, 72-yard drive with a 59-yard TD run. Willis then added a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter and Alex Barbir kicked a 24-yard field goal to give the Flames a commanding 31-0 halftime lead.