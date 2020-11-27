As Qaida terrorist leaves prison, victims’ families relive the pain

Her reason for making the trips was deeply personal: Her father and younger brother were among the 224 victims.

For almost 15 years she and her mother have traveled to Manhattan from the Washington, D.C., area to attend the trials of men charged in a conspiracy that included al-Qaida’s bombings of two U.S. embassies in East Africa.

So it was with some trepidation that she read a recent email from federal authorities telling her that one of the defendants, an Egyptian named Adel Abdel-Meguid Abdel-Bary, 60, was about to be released after 21 years in prison.

Advertisement

Abdel-Bary, an operative in London who on behalf of al-Qaida publicized a claim of responsibility for the attacks, is the only one of the men convicted in the embassy bombings plot known to be let out of prison, outside of cooperating witnesses.

Some of the men charged in the conspiracy, including Osama bin Laden, were killed by the United States or its allies. Seven conspirators are serving life sentences.

But Abdel-Bary, now jailed in the custody of U.S. immigration authorities, has finished his sentence and is expected to be deported to Britain, his last place of residence, court papers show. It is unclear when he will be sent there or whether he will be subject to any kind of formal supervision there. His ideology today is unknown.

A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that for security reasons, the agency cannot share the departure dates for detainees being removed from the United States. The British Home Office said it does not comment on individual immigration cases.

To Bartley, the prospect that Abdel-Bary will be free, even in another country, is unsettling.

“Just serving a sentence doesn’t mean that a person has been rehabilitated, doesn’t mean that their core thinking has changed,” Bartley said. “This is a person who can still do harm in the world.”

Advertisement

Abdel-Bary did not respond to an interview request. R. Andrew Painter, his immigration lawyer, said only, “After all this time, all Mr. Bary wants is to enjoy a quiet life with his family.”

It has been years since a series of high-profile terrorism trials were held in Manhattan, growing out of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, which killed six people; an aborted plot to blow up New York landmarks; and the 1998 attacks on the embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

More than a dozen terrorists were convicted in those and related cases and sentenced to life imprisonment. But some others have completed their sentences.





In July, Victor Alvarez, who had helped to mix diesel fuel and fertilizer to make a bomb in the landmarks plot, was freed after 27 years in prison and sent to a Manhattan homeless shelter, according to court records.

He remains subject to supervision by probation officers and must wear a GPS monitoring device and participate in a “de-radicalization” program, the records show.





“Not everyone who is convicted of a terrible crime spends life in prison,” said Nicholas Lewin, a former assistant U.S. attorney who helped prosecute Abdel-Bary and declined to comment on his case. “People are released upon finishing their sentence,” Lewin added. “It’s fundamental to our system of justice.”

Prosecutors say Abdel-Bary handled communications with the media for al-Qaida before and after the bombings. In 2015, he was sentenced to 25 years but received credit for the years he was jailed in Britain while fighting extradition, and also for good behavior in prison in the United States, one of his lawyers said.

Advertisement

Susan Hirsch, a George Mason University professor, lost her husband, Abdurahman Abdalla, in the Dar es Salaam bombing and wrote a book about what she has called “a victim’s quest for justice.”

Hirsch acknowledged Abdel-Bary’s 21 years in prison constituted a substantial sentence but said, “It’s on the lower end of just, as far as I’m concerned.”

The daughter of a third victim, who asked not to be identified, said she understood it made sense to grant some prisoners credit for the time they served before pleading guilty. “But for somebody who’s done something this egregious, where so many people were killed,” she said, for them “to have the possibility of going out and creating more havoc is actually terrifying.”

After the nearly simultaneous embassy attacks on Aug. 7, 1998, bin Laden and more than 20 other Qaida operatives were charged with participating in a global conspiracy to kill Americans, which included the bombings.

As recently as this Aug. 7, one of the masterminds, Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was killed in Iran by two Israeli operatives at the behest of the U.S., The New York Times reported.

Other operatives were sent to Manhattan for trials that were held in early 2001 and continued over the next decade and a half.

Advertisement

During those trials, Bartley and her mother, Sue, were fixtures in court. They lost two family members — Julian Bartley Sr., the consul general in the embassy in Nairobi, and Julian Bartley Jr., a college student working as an intern there.

“That was half of my family,” Sue Bartley testified at the 2001 trial, in which four Qaida operatives were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Abdel-Bary, who had been granted refugee status in Britain, was arrested there in 1999 and extradited in 2012.

Prosecutors said he had been a trusted senior member of the London cell of Egyptian Islamic Jihad, a group led by Ayman al-Zawahri that effectively merged with al-Qaida.

After the bombings, they said, Abdel-Bary sent faxes to the news media containing claims of responsibility and threats of future attacks.

In September 2014, Abdel-Bary pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill Americans and to charges related to conveying threats, carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Judge Lewis Kaplan of U.S. District Court initially expressed concern that 25 years was too lenient. He eventually accepted the plea after prosecutors said they lacked evidence Abdel-Bary had helped to plan or carry out the bombings.

Abdel-Bary’s defense lawyer, Andrew Patel, also argued that a letter Abdel-Bary wrote before the attacks showed he had denounced the use of violence against Americans. Prosecutors, however, said even after the bombings, Abdel-Bary continued to act as a conduit for communications between the news media and his co-conspirators.

At Abdel-Bary’s 2015 sentencing, Edith Bartley told the court, “No family should have to go through our pain, but so many have to do it every day.”

Advertisement

Abdel-Bary said he felt remorse. “If I could just do something to bring the victims back, your honor, I would have done it, but unfortunately I can’t,” he said.





Kaplan said Abdel-Bary was the beneficiary of an “enormously generous plea bargain.”

“You, unlike victims of the embassy bombings, may look forward to rejoining your family and living out your natural life in freedom,” the judge said, adding that the victims “have no such prospect.”

Abdel-Bary’s release from prison had been scheduled for October. But at the request of his lawyer, Patel, Kaplan agreed to release Abdel-Bary about three weeks early because of his risk of contracting the coronavirus in prison. Abdel-Bary weighs 230 pounds and has asthma, records show.





Patel said his client’s release would begin the process of returning Abdel-Bary to his family in London. “He will never walk the streets of any town or city in the United States,” Patel wrote.

Edith Bartley, in the recent interview, said when terrorists receive life sentences, “the weight is not on our shoulders to worry about what happens when they are released.”

“What will Abdel-Bary do for the rest of his life?” she asked. “Who knows?”



