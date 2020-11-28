Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Greater Boston: A Pacific-slope flycatcher was observed and heard calling in the Lusitania Meadow area of Fresh Pond in Cambridge. Elsewhere in Greater Boston were an Iceland gull at Spy Pond in Arlington, a glaucous gull in Somerville, an osprey at Heard Pond in Wayland, a Wilson’s warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, a golden eagle and a dickcissel at Keveski Farm in Concord, and a Tennessee warbler at Fresh Pond in Cambridge.

Perhaps heading last week’s list of interesting sightings are numerous reports of winter finches from across the state. These reports include evening grosbeaks, pine grosbeaks, red crossbills, a few white-winged crossbills, and common redpolls. Feeder watchers should watch their feeders carefully because it is likely that the numbers of some of these species will increase in the weeks ahead.

Advertisement

South Shore: In Cohasset a Bullock’s oriole continues to visit a private bird feeder, five sandhill cranes frequent fields in East Bridgewater on Central Street and the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleboro, a Hudsonian godwit with a bad leg is still present at the Daniel Webster Sanctuary in Marshfield, and a black-headed gull has been frequenting Plymouth Harbor. Among sightings in the South Coast area were a Eurasian wigeon, a clapper rail and a blue-gray gnatcatcher in Fairhaven, and a blue-headed vireo, a clay-colored sparrow, and a spotted towhee at the Allen’s Neck section of the Allen’s Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in South Dartmouth.

Western Massachusetts: Unusual sightings last week included a single greater white-fronted geese at Pontoosuc Lake in Lanesborough and another in Great Barrington, a laughing gull at Richmond Pond in Pittsfield, a cackling goose and a barnacle goose in the Turner’s Falls Power Canal in Turner’s Falls, and a golden eagle at the Quabbin Reservoir. Another barnacle goose was also seen at the Windsor Dam at the reservoir.

Advertisement

Central Massachusetts: A greater white-fronted goose has been lingering at the Worcester County Memorial Park in Worcester, as many as 21 pine grosbeaks have been seen in Gardner, and several others have been present for several days at the Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary in Princeton. A very late blue-gray gnatcatcher was observed at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area in Westboro, and blue-headed vireo was seen at the Delaney Wildlife Management Area in Stow.

Nantucket: Notable sightings include seven tundra swans, a lingering piping plover, a late white-rumped sandpiper, and two common ravens.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.