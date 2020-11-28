Close encounter of the drone kind

At 1:09 p.m. Sept. 26, Marblehead police received a call from a man who said he was driving northbound on West Shore Drive near Jersey Street when he encountered a drone flying down the yellow line at about the driver’s height. According to the log entry, he described the drone as being black and red and “about the size of a hockey puck.” The responding officer checked the area but couldn’t locate the drone.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE

At 9:46 p.m. Oct. 15, Peabody police checked out a suspicious package that was dropped off at the front door of a home on Wilson Terrace. According to the log entry, it turned out to be a bag of seeds that was a “past promotion from Stop & Shop.” Otherwise everything else was in order.

DISSATISFIED CUSTOMER TAKES IT TOO FAR

At 2:26 p.m. Oct. 15, Watertown police received a report that a Best Buy employee had been threatened by a customer. Police were told that the woman had an appointment to have Best Buy’s Geek Squad deliver and install a television at her home on Arsenal Street, but Best Buy called her and said they had to reschedule. That’s when the woman became upset and allegedly told a Best Buy employee, “I will go to the store with a gun if I don’t get the TV.” The store canceled her order and refunded the money. Watertown police said they spoke to the woman, who admitted she made a threat because she was upset and regretted doing so. Police determined she didn’t have a gun so she wouldn’t have been able to carry out the alleged threat. She was trespassed from Best Buy, which means she’s no longer allowed to go to that store.

ODD THEFTS

On Aug. 10, a man told Winthrop police that the catalytic converter had been taken off his truck at the Winthrop Town Landing.

On Aug. 26, Winthrop police took a report from a man who said two of his boat cushions had been stolen from his boat at the Crystal Cove Marina.

On Sept. 5, a woman in Bridgewater told police that her mailbox was stolen for the second time.

On Sept. 17, Brookline police took a report of malicious damage to a vehicle on High Street. The victim told police that the windshield wipers had been ripped off their car.

On Oct. 26, the manager of a CVS in Watertown told police that two people came in and put $1,892.75 in shampoo and personal hygiene products into Market Basket shopping bags and left the store without paying.

Shortly before noon on Oct. 31, Watertown police were told that a man stole cans of Axe body spray from CVS. According to police, officers located the 43-year-old Boston man about a block away. He told police that he’d just left CVS and police found cans of body spray in his backpack. Officers also discovered he had three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

On Nov. 6 a woman in Wellesley told police that someone went into her vehicle, which was unlocked, sometime during the night and stole a bag containing pickle ball racquets and balls.

BATHROOM RESCUE

At 8:31 p.m. Nov. 14, the Marblehead Fire Department sent a truck to a home on Devereux Terrace where a child had locked himself in the bathroom. According to the log entry, the child was successfully “extricated from the bathroom” and firefighters cleared the scene.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.