Fund set up to help 27 residents left homeless by turkey fryer fire in New Bedford

The donations began with $13,500 from the First Citizens’ Charitable Foundation,cq Mitchell said.

The Washburn Fire Victims Fund was created by the City of New Bedford in partnership with the Inter-Church Council of Greater New Bedford and First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union, Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post .

A relief fund has been established for the 27 residents of three homes in New Bedford damaged in a fire started by a turkey fryer, Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday.

The fire started at about 10 a.m. Thursday on the back porch of 16 Washburn St. when a turkey fryer ignited and “leapt to two homes on either side of it,” the Globe reported.

“Thankfully, everybody got out safely,” Mitchell said in a video posted on Facebook.

A woman in her 60s was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts helped out residents who were displaced by the fire by giving temporary shelter and financial assistance, the Globe reported.

All donations from the fund are going to the affected families, Mitchell said.

“Your donation will help provide these families a place to stay, food and clothing during this difficult time,” read the fund’s website.

Donations can be made online at https://www.gnbcares.org/washburn. They can also be mailed or dropped off to the Inter-Church Council, 128 Union St. Suite 100, New Bedford, MA, 02740, or left at any First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union.

