Health problems leave families in dire straits at Christmas

But for many families, the global pandemic has been the latest blow in a series of tough turns.

COVID-19 has understandably been front and center in the minds of Massachusetts’ parents.

“I am the mom of two amazing children,” a single mother from Boston said in a letter to Globe Santa. “Four years ago, my life changed when my daughter was born.”

Her daughter had several congenital health problems, including heart disease, and has spent far too much of her young life receiving intensive medical treatment.

“She’s been in an out of the hospital for as long as I can remember,” her mother wrote.

A string of operations and other procedures have been largely successful, her mother continued, but they took a heavy toll.

“She has had speech delays, developmental delays and [is] finally beginning to catch up with her milestones,” she wrote. “I have been focused on getting her better in all capacities of her life so I have not been able to work full time.”

Her 6-year-old son has been free of health problems, but has felt the effects of their scarce resources.

“I never have enough to get my children … anything but necessities,” she wrote. “I could really use your help with books and toys this Christmas.”

Globe Santa will visit this family, along with tens of thousands of others, so those two children will have gifts under their Christmas tree.

Rather than feeling left out, children across eastern Massachusetts will wake up on Christmas morning and find toys, books, clothes, and other presents from Globe Santa.

Among them will be a 3-year-old boy from a city on Boston’s north shore.

The boy’s father wrote to Globe Santa describing a “wonderful” child who enjoys spending time with his grandfather and “re-enacting scenes from his favorite movies.”

His son is autistic, the father wrote, and has struggled to cope with the constraints of social distancing, remote learning, and a lack of interpersonal contact.

“He’s had a difficult time dealing with staying indoors,” his father wrote. “His favorite thing to do is help my father clean his antique car.”

If that wasn’t enough, the father has been battling health problems, including a seizure disorder, which have made it nearly impossible to work and earn money to keep up with expenses.

He wants his son to experience the excitement of finding presents from Santa Claus on Christmas morning.

So he swallowed his pride and put pen to paper.

“The reason that I am reaching out for help this Christmas season is that I myself need help sometimes” he wrote.

Since 1956, the charity campaign has delivered presents to families during the holiday season. In 2019, more than $1 million was raised and nearly 30,000 Massachusetts children received gifts from Globe Santa.

You can help make a child happy this Christmas by donating to Globe Santa at globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.



