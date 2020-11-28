NYC nonprofit pays off mortgage on late Mass. State Trooper’s Framingham home

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that they have paid off Devlin’s entire mortgage, one of 36 they plan to pay between Thanksgiving and New Years, the organization said in a press release. Devlin died on Sept. 3, two years after he was struck by a motor vehicle while in the line of duty.

The family of the late Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas W. Devlin of Framingham won’t have to worry about making their next mortgage payment thanks to a New York based nonprofit dedicated to honoring first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This undated file photograph provided by the Massachusetts State Police shows Trooper Thomas W. Devlin. Devlin, 58, passed away Sept. 3, 2020 from injuries he suffered after he was struck by a motorist two years ago.

He left behind his wife Nancy and their four children Matthew, Rachel, Paul and Hannah, the release said.

“This will ensure the Devlin family will be able to stay in a house they turned into a home for their family,” the foundation said in the release.

Devlin was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 3 in Billerica on July 26, 2018 when he was hit by a car, the Globe reported. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Devlin underwent many surgeries after the crash, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, the Globe reported. The driver of the vehicle that injured Devlin was charged with negligent operation, a marked lanes violation, and failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Devlin graduated from the State Police Academy in 1985 and spent most of his career in the Concord barracks.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is named in honor of New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who was killed during the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.

The organization’s mission expanded to include assistance to the families of fallen police officers with small children after New York City police officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were shot and killed while sitting in their police cruiser.

Tunnel to Towers has previously paid off the mortgages of slain Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael Chesna, and fallen Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.