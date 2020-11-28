Providence woman rescued from trail in White Mountain National Forest

A Providence woman was rescued Saturday after she was injured while hiking in the White Mountain National Forest, officials said.

Penny Federici, 34, was hiking with her friend on Diana’s Baths Trail when she injured her ankle and was unable to continue walking on her own, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a press release.

Diana’s Baths is a series of waterfalls and pools on Lucy Brook that is about a 3/4 mile walk on the Moat Mountain Trail, according to the forest’s website.