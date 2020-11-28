Providence woman rescued from trail in White Mountain National Forest

A Providence woman was rescued Saturday after she was injured while hiking in the White Mountain National Forest, officials said.
Penny Federici, 34, was hiking with her friend on Diana’s Baths Trail when she injured her ankle and was unable to continue walking on her own, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a press release.
Diana’s Baths is a series of waterfalls and pools on Lucy Brook that is about a 3/4 mile walk on the Moat Mountain Trail, according to the forest’s website.
A passerby was able to alert a nearby member of the U.S. Forest Service, who called for help. The Forest Service, state Conservation Officers and local fire and ambulance companies also responded to the call that was placed just after noontime.
Federici was placed in a rescue basket and carried to the trailhead. She arrived shortly after 12:30 p.m. and was transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment, the release said.
