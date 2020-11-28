Retailers hope Small Business Saturday will be more than a hashtag

“There were so many unknowns we could not come up with holiday sales prediction,” he said, the first time in two decades the association has not done so.

“I’ve seen a lot of good years a lot of bad years, but I’ve not seen anything as challenging as this year quite frankly, especially for small businesses,” said Jon B. Hurst, who has been president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts for 30 years.

With the down-home version of Black Friday — Small Business Saturday — underway, many local businesses are just hoping profits in the next month are enough to survive.

But the one thing that is known is that the season is critical for many businesses, according to Hurst.

“What occurs over next five weeks has a big impact on how many more close their doors,” he said in a phone interview Saturday morning.

The businesses that see the biggest boost in those weeks, like those that sell common gift items or rely on impulse-buying, are the ones that are hurting most, he said.

“Consumers haven’t stopped spending during this pandemic, The question is where they’ve been spending their dollars and on what,” Hurst said.

The retailers association is encouraging consumers to return to stores — which Hurst said is safe, thanks to public health guidelines about mask wearing and crowding — or seek out local businesses online. Twice as many of their members are set up for online sales this year, he said.

Even though online sales are fiercely competitive, Hurst said he believes Massachusetts consumers may be uniquely attached to the main streets businesses that have been part of the fabric of New England for hundreds of years.

“That’s why optimistic that many will survive this,” he said.

