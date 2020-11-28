Mass. reports 2,914 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 40 new deaths

State officials also reported Saturday that 72,269 new molecular tests had been conducted for the coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 8.3 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,296 people, bringing that total to 261,693.

The state reported 42,549 people were estimated to have active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, up 697 from 41,852 reported a day earlier.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,914 Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 214,662. The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 40 to 10,441, the Department of Public Health reported.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, grew to 3.6 percent as of Friday, the state reported. That average figure is the highest the state’s positive rate has been since June 15, when it was 3.7 percent.

The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose to 958 as of Friday, up from 936 Thursday, according to the state report. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases dropped to 24 on Thursday, from 26 a day earlier, the state reported. The lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Saturday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 5.16 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.