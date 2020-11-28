The planet welcomes a new president

We are all increasingly exposed to those dangerous effects: droughts and floods, massively destructive storms and wildfires, sea-level rise and coastal erosion.

President-elect Joe Biden’s selection of John Kerry to represent our climate policy presence at the international level signals a crucial recommitment to this country’s stand against the growing impacts of a warming planet ( “Kerry named first climate czar,” Page A1, Nov. 24).

Given Kerry’s decision-making and policy-shaping experience at the highest levels of government and world diplomacy, his appointment should be hailed as reassuring news by all who cherish a healthy environment for all people.

And on behalf of climate-vulnerable birdlife, other fauna and flora, and the habitats on which they depend, we are so very thankful.

Advertisement

David J. O’Neill

President

Mass Audubon

Lincoln





What a relief to see that the United States is about to get back on the right track with respect to climate change (”With Biden, groups see chance to make climate a crucial issue,” Page A1, Nov. 27). The list of initiatives presented that can be addressed, both by Joe Biden as president through executive order and with whatever level of support he can muster from Congress, represents an important course correction. Likewise, Biden’s choice of advisers is exemplary.

However, there appears to be a major factor that doesn’t get a mention: the US Department of Defense. The DOD, with its bloated budget, is among the world’s largest users of fossil fuels. This is something that must be addressed if we wish to have any chance of slowing the pace of climate disruption.

The continued expansion of the world’s ability to wage wars, both nuclear and conventional, is like a cancer, eating away at whatever chances we have to rescue the planet from either a slow death by climate, or a quick extermination by nuclear holocaust. President-elect Biden has a chance to help the world change course on multiple fronts. Climate change, fossil fuel use, excessive military buildup — they are all intertwined, and we can’t address one without addressing them all.

Advertisement

Let’s hope that cooler heads can prevail, finally, and we can not only scale back our domestic use of fossil fuels but also shrink and decarbonize the military-industrial complex.

Rick Cutler

West Barnstable





We have a legislative solution before us

Climate change is affecting millions of people around the globe. Soon everyone will feel the dangerous effects of the looming threat, from wildfires to hurricanes. The massive problem of global warming can leave people feeling hopeless over what they can do to help stop the dangers coming to our planet. But there is a legislative solution that can help curb the effects: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

This bill was introduced in the House of Representatives with bipartisan support. It proposes placing a fee of $15 per metric ton on carbon at the source, with the price rising by $10 each year. This money would be collected and returned equally among households.

If this bill is passed, it would create an estimated 2 million jobs, cut America’s emissions by at least 40 percent in 12 years, and boost the economy. Similar carbon fee plans have worked in Canada and have shown great success in lowering emissions and returning money to the people.

Megan Pardoe

Nashua