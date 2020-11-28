Broncos without a full-time quarterback on eve of game after COVID-19 losses

Less than 24 hours before the Denver Broncos are to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the team is in need of a quarterback.

Any quarterback.

Denver put third-string QB Jeff Driskel on its reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday following a positive test for the coronavirus. According to ESPN, the team’s other three options under center — starter Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien, and former Jacksonville starter Blake Bortles, who went on Denver’s practice squad last month — have all been deemed “high risk” for the coronavirus due to close contact with Driskel. That means none can be in uniform Sunday.