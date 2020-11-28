Broncos without a full-time quarterback on eve of game after COVID-19 losses

Less than 24 hours before the Denver Broncos are to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the team is in need of a quarterback.
Any quarterback.
Denver put third-string QB Jeff Driskel on its reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday following a positive test for the coronavirus. According to ESPN, the team’s other three options under center — starter Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien, and former Jacksonville starter Blake Bortles, who went on Denver’s practice squad last month — have all been deemed “high risk” for the coronavirus due to close contact with Driskel. That means none can be in uniform Sunday.
Kendall Hinton, who played quarterback for parts of three seasons at Wake Forest before converting to wide receiver as a senior, is on Denver’s practice squad. Coach Vic Fangio has previously said running back Royce Freeman, who threw one pass as a freshman at Oregon, was a possible emergency quarterback.
ESPN reported Lock, Rypien, and Bortles were all pulled off the practice field on Saturday, and that all had maskless contact with Driskel at some point recently. Practice was then run by offensive quality control coach Rob Calabrese, a former quarterback at Central Florida. Denver didn’t practice Friday after wide receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer tested positive for COVID-19; contact tracing following Driskel’s positive on Thursday had cleared the Broncos to continue with usual team activities.
Sunday’s kickoff with the Saints is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Eastern.