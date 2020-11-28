Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson runs for 409 yards and eight TDs

Patterson is the first Division 1 player to rush for more than 300 yards in consecutive games since Texas star Ricky Williams did it in 1996. Patterson ran for four touchdowns and 301 yards — a school record until Saturday — in a 42-17 win last week against Bowling Green.

Patterson reached the TD mark set by Illinois running back Howard Griffith on Sept. 22, 1990, against Southern Illinois. He came within 18 yards of Samaje Perine’s single-game rushing record of 427 yards for Oklahoma against Kansas on Nov. 22, 2014. Patterson carried it 36 times for an 11.8 yards-per-carry average against the Golden Flashes.

Jaret Patterson tied an FBS single-game record with eight rushing touchdowns and had the second-biggest rushing total with 409 yards to help host Buffalo beat Kent State, 70-41, on Saturday.

Patterson scored on runs of 3, 31, 42, 49, 1, 7, 11, and 58 yards against Kent State.

“Congratulations, big fella. Incredible performance by you today. Welcome to the eight-touchdown club,” Griffith said in a video posted on Twitter.

Patterson, a 5-foot-9-inch, 200-pound junior, set the previous Mid-American Conference record of six rushing touchdowns in a win last year against Bowling Green.

Patterson set up Buffalo (4-0) with a 62-yard run on his first carry of the game to the Kent State 3 and scored on the next play. The Bulls never trailed.

With a school-record 70 points, the Bulls are averaging 50.8 points a game. Twice they’ve scored 42 points, their lowest-scoring efforts this season.

Kent State (3-1) was led by Dustin Crum with 343 yards passing and three scores.

Ohio State season up in air after outbreak

Ohio State officials say they are unsure when the team can practice again, let alone play next week at Michigan State, after an outbreak of COVID-19 put the third-ranked Buckeyes’ Big Ten title hopes in danger.

“I have no clue what this afternoon or tomorrow will bring or next week will bring,” athletic director Gene Smith said.

Three more college football games across the country were canceled or postponed Saturday, including Florida State hosting Virginia. For the second straight week, the Seminoles had their home game called off hours before kickoff and after their opponent had already traveled to Tallahassee.

Last week the issue was Clemson and Florida State not agreeing on whether the game should be played after a Tigers player who was positive for COVID-19 traveled with the team to Florida.

This week, one positive test for a Florida State player returned Saturday morning led to contact tracing that left the Seminoles with only 44 scholarship players.

The Mountain West Conference canceled Saturday’s game between Boise State and San Jose State because of an “upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing” in the Broncos program. The cancellation came a few hours before kickoff.

Ohio State canceled its Saturday game at Illinois on Friday night. Across college football, 19 of the 58 games originally scheduled for this week were called off because of COVID-19 issues.

If Ohio State (4-0) cannot play its final two regular-season games it would likely not reach the minimum number (six) required to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.

The College Football Playoff has no minimum number of games required to be eligible for selection.

The Buckeyes had an earlier game canceled because of a COVID outbreak at Maryland. This time Ohio State has the outbreak. According to Dr. Jim Borchers, Ohio State’s team physician, the program had virtually no positive tests this season until Wednesday’s testing.

Borchers said the percentage of positive individuals among Ohio State players and staff hit one of the Big Ten’s warning “guideposts” on Friday night, leading officials to cancel Saturday’s game at Illinois.

One of the positive tests was coach Ryan Day, who wouldn’t have been on the sideline even if the team had gone to Champaign, Illinois.

Ohio State’s final regular-season game is Dec. 12 vs. Michigan and the Buckeyes could play another on Dec. 19 even if they are not eligible for the Big Ten title game.

Pitts, Trask power Florida

Junior tight end Kyle Pitts scored three touchdowns in his return from a concussion and a broken nose — all on perfect passes from Heisman Trophy front-runner Kyle Trask — and No. 6 Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat visiting Kentucky, 34-10.

The Gators (7-1) avenged a home loss to the Wildcats (3-6) two years ago and put themselves on the verge of returning to the Southeastern Conference championship game for the first time since 2016.

Pitts missed the last 10 quarters following a vicious hit against Georgia that knocked his helmet so sideways that his face mask fractured his septum. He had surgery and sat out two full games. Trask wasted little time reconnecting with his favorite and most talented target.

They misfired on Florida’s opening down but Trask found Pitts for a 56-yard touchdown four plays later. Pitts ran away from starting cornerback Kelvin Joseph on the score.

Pitts now has 11 touchdowns in 5½ games.

The Wildcats (3-6) kept Florida’s high-scoring offense in check for the first half, thanks partly to a fumble and a dropped third-down pass.

Trask’s three TD passes gave him 34 on the season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and into a tie for third on the school’s single-season list. Only Danny Wuerffel (39 in 1996, 35 in 1995) is ahead of him. Rex Grossman also threw 34 in 2001.

Trask did break one of Wuerffel’s records Saturday. He became the first player in school history with at least three TD passes in eight consecutive games, topping Wuerffel’s mark of seven set in 1996.

Defense carries Indiana over Maryland

Stevie Scott III ran for three touchdowns and No. 12 Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks, and a game-changing safety in a 27-11 win over visiting Maryland.

Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for the Hoosiers (5-1), who have won four straight at home.

The safety midway through the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 9-3 lead, and Indiana extended the margin to 17-3 on the ensuring possession. Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed his first throw of the day — a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot. Tuttle also led the Hoosiers to two fourth-quarter scores after replacing injured starter Michael Penix Jr.

Penix struggled before heading to the locker room in the third quarter after suffering what appeared to be a right leg injury while he was getting tackled. He was 6 of 19 for 84 yards. Tuttle completed all five of his passes for 31 yards.

Maryland (2-2) moved the ball well in the first half but struggled in the red zone after a 21-day break stemming from a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the cancellation of two games. Taulia Tagovailoa missed two open receivers for potential scores in the first half and was picked off twice in the red zone. Also, Joseph Petrino missed a 29-yard field goal wide left on the first possession of the game.

Penn State finally wins first

Sean Clifford threw for 163 yards and scored one of Penn State’s three rushing touchdowns, and the visiting Nittany Lions (1-5) finally broke their winless skid to start the season, beating Michigan, 27-17. Hassan Haskins ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan (2-4, 2-4) . . . Taking his first college snap after starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia limped off, Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run with 33 seconds left to give host Oregon State a 41-38 upset of No. 9 Oregon on Friday night. Jermar Jefferson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns to help the Beavers (2-2) win their second straight game. Jefferson has run for at least 100 yards in each of Oregon State’s four games and is on pace to hit 1,000 despite the short season. Oregon State’s last win over a ranked team came in 2014 when the Beavers downed No. 7 Arizona State. Oregon (3-1) had won six in a row and three straight over the rival Beavers. The loss dashed any slim hopes the Ducks had of a spot in the College Football Playoffs. The Ducks were ranked No. 15 in the first CFP rankings released Tuesday.