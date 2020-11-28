Dennis Grosel provides relief again to lead Boston College past Louisville

It was just a year ago at Louisville that Grosel jumped into the frying pan after the Eagles lost starting quarterback Anthony Brown to a knee injury, ultimately for the rest of the season. Grosel ended up starting seven games.

If it looked like Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel had been in this situation before — coming off the sidelines cold after sitting on the second rung of the depth chart all season, then replacing the Eagles’ starting quarterback at a pivotal point in a game — it’s because he had.

This time, Louisville was at Alumni Stadium and Grosel’s first action of the season was no less sudden. He threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter Saturday and BC held on for a 34-27 victory.

The Eagles upped their record to 6-4 with one regular-season game left next week at Virginia.

BC was up 20-13 in the third quarter, starting a drive at its 32-yard line when starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec made a routine drop-back on first down. Jurkovec tried planting his feet to throw when his left knee (the same knee covered by a black brace every game) buckled.

Still in the line of fire, with the ball in his hand, Jurkovec threw a pass to no one in particular, then calmly sat down on the turf to assess the damage.

When Jurkovec went to the sidelines, Grosel stepped in. Grosel completed 4 of 7 passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns, handling pressure with the poise of a backup quarterback who had been there before.

The Eagles had to hold off Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham, who threw for 294 yards and ran for 133 while playing with a hand injury that briefly sent him to the sidelines in the second quarter.

Before Jurkovec went down, the Eagles were in control, despite letting scoring chances slip by.

Not many teams in the ACC have been in a more giving spirit than Louisville. The Cardinals came in with the second-most giveaways in the conference (21). They turned it over twice in the first half and BC had no problem taking advantage.

In the first quarter, Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell hauled in a pass over the middle from Cunningham but coughed it up as soon as he turned upfield.

Down 3-0 at the time, the Eagles took over at the Louisville 48 and quickly cashed in. A 21-yard play-action pass from Jurkovec to a wide-open Zay Flowers set BC up 8 yards from the goal line. Then running back David Bailey plowed up the middle and through the Cardinals defense for a touchdown that made it 7-3.

In the second quarter, the Cardinals were driving at midfield when running back Hassan Hall lost his grip on the ball and fumbled at the BC 44. Eagles freshman defensive tackle Cam Horsley smothered it and to give BC its 19th takeaway of the season.

The Eagles drove to the Louisville 6, and Aaron Bouhmeri hit a 23-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-3.

Louisville’s mistakes masked some of the issues that slowed BC down in the first half and cost the Eagles chances to put more points on the board. Even though Jurkovec completed his first five passes for 58 yards, he fumbled at the goal line on the Eagles’ first drive.

Late in the second quarter, after Lousiville tied it at 10 on a 2-yard rush by Kameron Wilson, the Eagles were in the red zone at the Louisville 9, when an illegal formation penalty set them back. They settled for another field goal from Boumerhi and went into halftime up 13-10.

The Eagles came out of the locker room with a crisp six-play, 68-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown by Bailey that pushed the lead to 20-10. But Louisville stayed within arm’s reach thanks to a 24-yard field goal from kicker James Turner.

Grosel gave the Eagles an instant shot of energy after Jurkovec went down, throwing an 11-yard touchdown to C.J. Lewis that made it 27-13 with 13:40 left in the fourth quarter. But the Cardinals would not lie down. Cunningham answered with a 4-yard touchdown to Atwell that made it a one-score game again, 27-20. Even when it seemed like Grosel iced it with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jehlani Galloway with 4:36 left, Louisville answered. Cunningham hit Dez Fitzpatrick for a 69-yard touchdown that kept the Cardinals alive late.

Louisville had one final chance following a BC three-and-out, but Shitta Sillah intercepted Cunningham near midfield with 1:50 to play.

