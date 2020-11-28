Patriots to place three on IR, including offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn

Wynn did not practice all week and will miss at least New England’s next three games. How much time Davis could miss is not known.

The move was expected for Burkhead, who announced earlier this week that the knee injury he suffered against the Texans would sideline him for the remainder of the season. Now, the team has confirmed Wynn, who also left last week’s Texans game with an injury, will miss time, too.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor filled in for Wynn against Houston and remains a likely candidate to do so Sunday against Arizona. The Patriots then travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers and Rams in back-to-back weeks.

Advertisement

Rookie tackle Justin Herron, if available, could also get some reps. Herron played a starting role earlier this season when the offensive line experienced some shuffling as a result of multiple injuries. He was placed on injured reserve at the end of October with an ankle injury and is eligible to be activated for Sunday’s game.

Co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich expressed confidence in whoever takes the field.

“Everybody’s taking reps everywhere, kind of like what we always do,” Popovich said Friday. “We’ve been through this quite a bit this year.”

Moncrief is special

One of the reasons wide receiver Donte Moncrief was temporarily elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster last week was his ability to contribute to special teams.

“Donte’s definitely taken advantage of the opportunity, not only in my room as a receiver, but in the special teams area,” said wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi. “I think that’s very important for young guys to see.”

Moncrief, now in his seventh NFL season, made his Patriots debut against the Texans, logging 45 percent of the team’s special teams snaps. He also saw the field on four offensive snaps, catching one pass on two targets for 15 yards.

Advertisement

Both Lombardi and special teams coordinator Cam Achord seemed pleased with Moncrief’s performance.

“Donte’s a professional,” Lombardi said. “Coming here, knowing, ‘Hey, I’m not going to be the No. 1 or No. 2 receiver. I have to earn my spot on Sunday and the way to do that is through special teams.’ He’s really taken advantage of that. If he continues to do that, he’ll obviously have a role moving forward.”

Lombardi also noted special teams is an area in which newly acquired receiver Isaiah Ford still has room to grow. Ford was inactive against the Texans and did not see the field the week prior against the Ravens. According to Lombardi, the Patriots are looking for him to contribute in both phases of the game, not just offense.

“He’s trying to get on the field and doing the best he can,” Lombardi said.

Focused on present

Cornerback J.C. Jackson did not seem fazed when he was initially left off this year’s Pro Bowl ballot.

“I didn’t even notice I was left off until a couple of the guys told me,” he said Friday.

When the ballot was first unveiled, the Patriots had two defensive backs listed: reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore and veteran Jason McCourty. Following a social media uproar arguing that Jackson, the league’s interceptions co-leader, had been snubbed, the Patriots rectified the omission, adding Jackson to the ballot and removing rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings.

Advertisement

“It’s just good to be mentioned in that category as a Pro Bowler,” Jackson said. “I’m not worried about that. I talk about that after my career is done, how many Pro Bowls and stuff.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.