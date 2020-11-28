Ravens put six more players on COVID list, putting Tuesday’s game further in doubt

And the Steelers may be having their own issues after announcing Saturday that running back James Conner had been placed on their COVID-19 reserve list after he reportedly tested positive.

Placed on the Ravens’ COVID list Saturday were linebacker Jaylon Ferguson , defensive lineman Broderick Washington , cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young , and offensive linemen D.J. Fluker and Will Holden .

The Baltimore Ravens placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, pushing to 18 the number of players sidelined by COVID this week and putting in doubt that the twice-postponed game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be played on Tuesday night.

“Covid taking the NFL by storm,” Steelers practice-squad quarterback Devlin Hodges wrote Saturday on Twitter.

There was no further change, as of Saturday evening, to the status of Tuesday’s rescheduled game. If it can’t be played Tuesday, the NFL might have to add a Week 18 to its regular season. League officials have said they would do that if all games cannot be played in the current 17-week format. The Steelers and Ravens already have had their bye weeks for the season.

Baltimore has now placed 18 players on the COVID list, which is for players who test positive for the coronavirus and those determined through contact tracing to have been exposed to the virus, this week. The Ravens have had seven straight days with at least one positive test, including reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, ESPN reported.

The COVID problems have left the Ravens with 52 available players — 38 on its 53-man roster and 14 on the practice squad.

“We are in the midst of a trial but we are built for this!” Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV tweeted. “Keep pressing on.”

The Ravens (6-4), who have lost three of their past four games, are set to play the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys over the next nine days.

The Steelers are awaiting the results of a rerun test on Conner, but ESPN reported he is asymptomatic at this time, citing sources. According to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, Conner would be out for at least 10 days, unless he stays asymptomatic and receives two consecutive negative PCR virus tests at least 24 hours apart.

Along with Conner, the Steelers also announced special teams coach Danny Smith and quarterbacks coach Matt Canada will not coach in Tuesday’s game because of “illness.”

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were put on the COVID reserve list Friday.





























































49ers active trio

The 49ers activated running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. and cornerback Richard Sherman off injured reserve. The team also activated left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Joe Walker from the COVID-19 list on Saturday. Both players are listed as questionable for the game Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams. Mostert has missed the past four games and Wilson has been sidelined for three games, both with sprained ankles. Sherman has been out since injuring his calf in Week 1 … Bills receiver John Brown will miss at least three games with an ankle injury after being placed on injured reserve. Brown had already been ruled out from playing Sunday, when the AFC East-leading Bills come out of their bye week off to host the Chargers … Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game at the Jets, meaning it’s likely veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start since Oct. 18. Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice Wednesday and has been limited since.

Stewart extended

Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart, who in his fourth season has become a key cog on the NFL’s second-stingiest defense, was rewarded with a three-year contract extension worth up to $30.75 million with $20 million guaranteed. Stewart, who could have become a free agent after this season, already has a career-high 36 tackles and his four tackles for loss are one short of last season’s career best … The Seahawks will have starting running back Chris Carson (foot), center Ethan Pocic (concussion), and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) back from injuries for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles … The Chargers activated running back Austin Ekeler from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game at Buffalo. Ekeler missed the past six games after suffering a hamstring injury during the first half of an Oct. 4 loss at Tampa Bay … The Saints placed starting left tackle Terron Armstead on their COVID-19 reserve list, leaving him ineligible for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.



