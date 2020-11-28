Schedule changes gave Phil Jurkovec the time off he needed

Eagles coach Jeff Hafley didn’t reveal the injury until after BC’s loss to the Fighting Irish. He said his reasoning was that he didn’t want to put Jurkovec at a disadvantage on the field.

Jurkovec separated his shoulder in October against Clemson, then played the next two games against Syracuse and Notre Dame.

Despite the Atlantic Coast Conference’s schedule shuffling, which pushed Boston College’s matchup with Louisville back a week then essentially returned the game to its original date, Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec needed the time off.

Even though Jurkovec threw 29 passes against Syracuse and 40 against Notre Dame, Hafley said he was still limited. But Jurkovec said he never felt uncomfortable taking the field.

Advertisement

“I just wanted to keep playing,” Jurkovec said. “It wasn’t a horrible thing where I could’ve ripped my arm off. I got in the treatment room, I try to do as much as I could the treatment and get it feeling as good as it can, and I think the adrenaline just takes over at some point, too.”

The bye week gave Jurkovec additional time to recover. Jurkovec, who leads the ACC with 317 pass attempts, didn’t throw the football until Wednesday.

“It was really big,” Jurkovec said. “My body was a little banged up. So getting that break, I think was big for a lot of us. Going nine weeks in a row and playing some good physical teams that we played against, we needed a break.

“So now I feel like we’ve reset, and mentally having that little bit of downtime makes us all refreshed and ready to go for these next two games.”

Richardson takes time to reflect

When linebacker Max Richardson decided to return for a fifth season, he never could have imagined the last year of his college career playing out in a pandemic.

Advertisement

The first time he stepped on the field at Alumni Stadium was in 2016. There was an announced crowd of 25,112 on hand to watch the Eagles beat UMass.

The stands were empty Saturday for Richardson’s final game as an Eagle, but he was no less appreciative.

“I’ve done a lot of self-reflection these past couple of weeks and it’s been a completely interesting journey for me,” Richardson said. “I really appreciate what has happened in the past. Looking back to my first game and Alumni and looking at all the yellow T-shirts in the student section, it’s really special that I’ve been able to go on this long journey here and I really appreciate all the fans and everything that goes into a game and Alumni. Of course, this year’s have been a little different, but there’s been some great memories.”

Richardson was one of a group of 18 seniors who were honored prior to the game. He returned to the Heights after putting together a season that earned him All-ACC second-team honors a year ago. In nine games, he’s recorded 85 tackles (eight for a loss) and 3.5 sacks.

Another good week of testing

The Eagles once again reported no positive results for COVID-19 after going through another week of the ACC’s protocols. The school has conducted nearly 8,000 tests since returning to campus for workouts in June. The only confirmed case came during the first week after the team reported ... After spending the first two months of the season on the unavailable list because of an ankle injury, redshirt freshman defensive back Connor Grieco dressed for the first time this season. The list of players unavailable Saturday included defensive back Nick Bearup, defensive tackle Ryan Betro, defensive back Tyler Days, linebacker Vinny DePalma, defensive lineman Izaiah Henderson, defensive back Jio Holmes, defensive back Steve Lubischer, tight end Joey Luchetti, defense end Bryce Morais, defense back Mike Palmer, linebacker Joe Sparacio, receiver Kobay White and receiver Ethon Williams.

Advertisement

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.