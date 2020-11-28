Steelers place RB James Conner on COVID list; Ravens add six players to list

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets, meaning it’s likely veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start since Oct. 18. Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice Wednesday and was limited in subsequent workouts this week. Tagovailoa’s status was downgraded Saturday, and Miami elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to the active roster to reinforce depth at the position . . . The Cincinnati Bengals added quarterback Kevin Hogan to the practice squad. The Bengals needed a third quarterback on the roster after losing rookie Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury last week . . . The Los Angeles Chargers activated running back Austin Ekeler from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game at Buffalo. Ekeler has missed the past six games after suffering a hamstring injury during the first half of an Oct. 4 loss at Tampa Bay . . . The NFL suspended Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tyrique McGhee without pay for two games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. McGhee had been on the Rams’ practice squad all season . . . The New Orleans Saints placed starting left tackle Terron Armstead on their COVID-19 reserve list, leaving him ineligible for Sunday’s game against the Broncos in Denver. The Saints also ruled out return specialist Deonte Harris , who had been listed as questionable a day earlier because of neck injury that kept him out of practice this past week . . .The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor against visiting Tennessee. Taylor is one of three Indy starters sitting out the important AFC south matchup because of COVID-19, joining Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Denico Autry on the list . . . The Las Vegas Raiders said running backs coach Kirby Wilson won’t coach this week because of COVID-19-related reasons. He will miss the game at Atlanta. The Raiders currently have three players on the COVID-19 list: running back Theo Riddick , tackle Trent Brown and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner .

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed running back James Conner on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, while their scheduled opponent next Tuesday, the division rival Baltimore Ravens, added six more players to the list. Conner is joining three teammates already on the list along with 20 Ravens — they are down to three defensive linemen — casting further doubt on the ability to pull off a game rescheduled from Thanksgiving night to Sunday to Tuesday night. Conner, who leads the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) with 645 yards rushing and five touchdowns, joins defensive end Stephon Tuitt , defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and reserve offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on the COVID-19 list. The Steelers also announced special teams coordinator Danny Smith will not coach on Tuesday due to what the team described as an “illness.” Quarterbacks coach Matt Canada will also be unavailable due to an illness. The announcement came the same day Baltimore Ravens put outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson , right tackle D.J. Fluker , defensive lineman Broderick Washington , offensive lineman Will Holden , and two others — defensive backs Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young — were on injured reserve before joining the list. The Ravens already had several starters on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins . The Ravens also added receiver Dez Bryant to the 53-man roster and signed defensive back Pierre Desir to the practice squad.

49ers may have to seek temporary home

The San Francisco 49ers and other teams may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks. County officials issued the directives in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The rules take effect Monday and will last for three weeks. The 49ers have home games scheduled for Dec. 7 against Buffalo and Dec. 13 against Washington at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The team also practices at that site in the county. The team had no immediate comment on the new rules . . . Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will handle game-day duties for Cleveland’s tight ends on Sunday in Jacksonville, a first in team history for a female. Brownson, who was hired by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shortly after he came to Cleveland earlier this year, will fill in for coach Drew Petzing, who did not travel with the team after his wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child.

Advertisement

Basketball

NBA outlines coronavirus protocols

NBA players who test positive for the coronavirus this season may have to miss nearly two weeks in some instances before being allowed to return to the court, the league told its teams in a 63,000-word document, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that explained some of the heath and safety protocols for the looming season. Preseason games begin Dec. 11 and regular-season contests start Dec. 22. The document still needs to be ratified by the league and the National Basketball Players Association, but at least provides some sort of blueprint for the start of training camps in the coming days. All players who will be part of training camp need to begin a testing program by Monday — many were expected to start it Saturday — and teams can begin holding mandated group workouts sometime between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6. Players, coaches and other key staff are expected to be tested daily in most cases . . .

Advertisement

Colleges

Noel scores 35 in setback for UMass Lowell

Obadiah Noel scored a career-high 35 points for the UMass Lowell men’s basketball team but it wasn’t enough as the River Hawks (1-1) suffered an 82-72 setback against Illinois State at Columbus, Ohio. The 6-foot-4-inch senior guard connected on 12 of 29 shots, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range, for UMass Lowell while Connor Withers added 11 points and nine rebounds. Josiah Strong led the Redbirds (1-1) with 21 points . . . Jalen Johnson , a 6-foot-9 freshman, had 19 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks to help No. 9 Duke overcome a turnover-filled performance and beat Coppin State, 81-71, in a delayed season-opener for both teams. Fellow rookie DJ Steward scored 24 points for the Blue Devils, including a key 3-pointer with 2:02 left that helped keep Duke in control during an unexpectedly tight finish.

Advertisement

Soccer

Liverpool’s VAR setback leads to draw at Brighton

Already angered by fixture timings in a congested schedule and hindered by a long injury list in his squad, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was given another reason to be unhappy following the latest contentious incident involving VAR in the English Premier League. The champions dropped two points after conceding a goal from a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time in a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Saturday. The spot kick was awarded following an intervention by the video assistant referee, who previously ruled out two Liverpool goals at Amex Stadium for offside — one of which couldn’t have been tighter against Mohamed Salah. “You cannot imagine how many things are hard to take [at] the moment,” said Klopp, whose list of grievances have grown by the day . . . Conor Gallagher scored in the 13th minute to help West Bromwich Albion score its first win in the English Premier League in a 1-0 triumph over still winless Sheffield United in a battle of two teams trying to climb out of the relegation zone.