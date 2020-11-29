Biden to name Tanden as budget chief, Rouse to economic council

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden is turning to longtime Democratic policy staffer Neera Tanden to lead his Office of Management and Budget and Cecilia Rouse to head the Council of Economic Advisers, said people familiar with the process.

Biden will also nominate Adewale Adeyemo to be deputy treasury secretary as part of a slate of economic-team appointments he plans to make this week, the people said.

The Biden transition team declined to comment.