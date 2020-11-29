Facebook’s AI mistakenly bans ads for struggling businesses

"I was getting a little anxious thinking, 'Oh my God, Black Friday is around the corner, most of my sales for the year happen in November and December and that's it,'" she explained. "I said, 'If I'm shut down any longer than this, it'll cripple me.'"

Friends told Harrigan to just wait a couple of days and the problem might resolve itself. She waited, until she lost an estimated $5,000 in revenue.

New York-based businesswoman Ruth Harrigan usually sells her honey and beeswax products in souvenir shops. But with COVID-19 pausing tourism, she’s been almost entirely dependent on Facebook ads to drive online sales. On Nov. 11, this new financial lifeline was abruptly cut when the social media company blocked her HoneyGramz ad account for violating its policies. She couldn’t imagine what about her tiny honey-filled gifts would have triggered the problem.

Harrigan is one of millions of small business advertisers who have come to rely on Facebook because the coronavirus has shut down many traditional retail channels. The social media giant has provided new sales opportunities for these entrepreneurs, but also exposed them to the company’s misfiring content-moderation software, limited options for customer support and lack of transparency about how to fix problems.

Facebook’s human moderators have focused on election and COVID-19 misinformation this year, so the company has leaned more on artificial intelligence algorithms to monitor other areas of the platform. That’s left many small businesses caught in Facebook’s automated filters, unable to advertise through the service and frustrated because they don’t know why.





Even if an ad account gets restored, businesses lose crucial momentum. Facebook’s advertising algorithm takes a couple of weeks to figure out which users may be interested in an ad, to refine the targeting.

“Facebook almost doesn’t realize the impact of their own algorithm and what that means,” said Jessica Grossman, chief executive of digital marketing firm In Social,. There seemed to be no logic to the account bans imposed on In Social’s clients, she added. A pizza vending machine company, a reusable water bottle company, a coffee delivery service, a business coach and a hair weave company were all suspended.

"We know it can be frustrating to experience any type of business disruption, especially at such a critical time of the year," Facebook said in a statement. "While we offer free support for all businesses, we regularly work to improve our tools and systems, and to make the support we offer easier to use and access. We apologize for any inconvenience recent disruptions may have caused."





But while business owners agree that Facebook is a lifeline during the pandemic, they say it’s also an unreliable partner. Facebook’s ban on political ads around the US election, for instance, affected companies that have no connection to politics, like a business selling bracelets to benefit refugees. A seed company was also blocked for sharing a picture of Walla Walla onions — which were “overtly sexual,” according to Facebook’s AI.





GFP Delivered, a Chicago-based produce company advertising a way for people to avoid the grocery store during COVID-19, had its Facebook ads shut down for two months without clear explanation, according to owner George Fourkas. He said he was able to fix the problem only after reaching out to old college friends who work at Facebook.

Yaniv Gershom, co-founder of digital marketing firm 4AM Media, said he had to cut 12 jobs partly because of Facebook ad account bans, which have lasted almost six months. "They give you zero feedback," he added. "The only people who are OK are massive spenders who get a Facebook rep that can escalate issues and find out what's wrong."





Facebook has been automating content moderation for years, a transition it highlights in a quarterly report detailing how much content the company removes. In more nuanced categories such as “hate speech,” Facebook removed almost 95 percent of violating posts automatically in the third quarter, up from just 53 percent two years ago.

But that increase comes with more corrections. Facebook removed 22 million posts for hate speech in the third quarter, more than 3 times as many as a year earlier. The number of posts it later restored jumped by 40 percent.

Advertisers have been particularly hurt by these automated decisions in recent months. “It just exploded. They turned up the AI recently — somebody changed something — and all of the sudden everybody was getting shut down,” said Justin Brooke, founder of Adskills.com, which teaches businesses how to market on Facebook. “What are these small businesses going to do? They’ve got families to feed.”





The overreaction by Facebook’s AI is a side effect of the company taking more responsibility for the content on its platform, according to Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity. “As we take more action, we remove more content, there’s more opportunities also for those to be in error,” he said during a recent press call.

That’s what HoneyGramz’s Harrigan was told happened to her account. She eventually got desperate enough to Google names of Facebook employees who might help. She found Rob Leathern, the company’s director of ad products, and sent him a message on Twitter. Miraculously, he responded. A few hours later, Facebook sent an e-mail restoring her account.

"They just said they turned it off in error," Harrigan said. "They didn't give me any feedback. They just reset the whole thing as if it never happened."

But Harrigan won’t forget. She printed off the e-mail and pinned it to her office whiteboard. “It was really, really scary,” she said.