Insurers are winning most suits over their refusal to cover COVID business losses

Christopher Walker, a doctor in Orlando, is one of them. Though his policy, like many others, contained a provision that Sentinel Insurance Co. contends excluded virus claims, Walker’s lawyer argued that the language used was ambiguous. A federal judge agreed, keeping the case alive after Sentinel sought a dismissal of the suit.

Since COVID-19 sparked government-ordered shutdowns in March, judges have dismissed more than four times as many business-interruption lawsuits as they’ve allowed to proceed, according to a preliminary analysis by the University of Pennsylvania Law School. But some plaintiffs are finding weak spots in the industry’s legal defenses.

In the multibillion-dollar fight over insurance coverage for pandemic-related business losses, a Florida gynecologist succeeded where more than a dozen professional baseball teams and an iconic Hollywood restaurant failed.

Advertisement

“This insurance is make-or-break for a lot of businesses,” said Imran Malik, Walker’s attorney. “People like my client paid for coverage for these kinds of losses, and it isn’t right that insurers don’t want to pay.”

The stakes are high for thousands of businesses. The outbreak has led to a surge in bankruptcies, including the rental-car company Hertz Global Holdings. Century 21 Stores said it couldn’t survive after its insurer denied its business-interruption claim.

But the pandemic is also squeezing insurers. In the second quarter — after the initial shutdowns — Chubb Ltd. reported $1.16 billion in COVID-19 losses. Munich Re said this month that coronavirus losses keep growing. Overall, the industry could face at least $100 billion in total underwriting losses from the pandemic, Lloyd’s of London predicted in May.

Industry executives say pandemic-related losses may be their biggest ever, and business-interruption claims are likely to be part of that, even though many insurers added virus waivers to policies over the past decade following the SARS outbreak in 2003.

Most of the cases tossed out so far had virus-exclusion clauses. When policies don’t have the exclusion, insurers are arguing COVID-19 can’t cause the physical damage or loss required for a business-interruption payout, as from a tornado or a flood. And the industry is winning dismissals with that argument, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Advertisement

“Business-insurance policies are meant to cover physical things,” said Sean Kevelighan, chief executive at the institute, which has more than 60 insurance company members. “There’s a ways to go” in the legal battle over coverage, but “the beginning of it is encouraging,” he said.

A September win by Farmers Insurance Exchange in California typifies how some judges interpret "physical loss or damage." A federal judge concluded a barbershop chain couldn't show its business suffered a "distinct, demonstrable physical alteration."

But not all policyholders are being thwarted.

In August, a federal judge in Missouri ruled jurors should be able to decide if Cincinnati Financial Corp. should pick up the tab for coronavirus losses claimed by a group of restaurants and hair salons under a so-called “all-risks” policy. The judge said the virus made their properties “unsafe and unusable, resulting in direct physical loss to the premises and property.”

Cincinnati Financial officials said in an e-mail that the “court should ultimately enforce the language of our policy contract. Our commercial property insurance policies require direct physical damage or loss to property and do not provide coverage in this case.”

Tom Baker, the Penn law professor tracking more than 1,300 business-interruption cases, said the case of the Orlando gynecologist may signal a potential strategy for other claims by attacking the ambiguity of language in the exclusion.

Advertisement

In that case, US District Judge Anne Conway ruled the exclusion wasn’t precise enough when it barred claims caused by “the presence of fungi, wet rot, dry rot, bacteria or virus.” Denying coverage for COVID-19 losses “does not logically align” with the “other pollutants” that the “policy necessarily anticipated and intended to deny coverage for these kinds of business losses,” Conway said.

Hartford Financial Services Group, which owns Sentinel, didn’t respond to an e-mail seeking comment.