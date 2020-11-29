New BBC series follows former Boston couple saving chimps in Liberia

The once New England-based pair made a temporary move to West Africa five years ago to work on biomedical research. But after seeing the devastation caused by wildlife trafficking and the bushmeat trade, they decided to stay, finding a home thousands of miles from Boston Harbor.

Jim and Jenny Desmond’s love story started in Boston’s Harpoon Brewery — and led them to Liberia to care for 63 chimpanzees.

Their journey creating the Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue and Protection, or LCRP, was documented for the world in a three-part BBC series. “Baby Chimp Rescue” debuts on Saturday on BBC America.

“We felt so bad for these orphan chimps,” Jim, a Tufts Veterinary School graduate, said. “We’ve been working in this field of wildlife conservation for such a long time, [so] we knew there was a real need to address the problem here. We started doing it because of that. We never expected to be there this long.”

The series follows the couple over 16 months as they work with local authorities and wildlife nonprofits to save the endangered chimps from being killed in the wild. Through it all, the Desmonds raise money and craft plans for the sanctuary, whose primary structures are built and functional today.

About 38 chimps make an appearance in the documentary, but that number has since ballooned — more than five dozen chimps live at LCRP today.

“The growth shows that the laws to protect them are being enforced,” Jenny said.

Before the filming process ended in March 2019, the Desmonds said capturing the footage on site was fun yet inconvenient. Chimpanzees are prone to mischievous behavior, and a swirl of cameras inevitably disrupts the center’s day-to-day operations. Filmmakers visited the LCRP site eight times, capturing bits and pieces when they arrived.

“Filming chimps is probably one of the most challenging things that a filmmaker can do,” Jenny said. “Every piece of equipment is a toy for them, and they love to jump on everything.”

It’s a strange year for the Desmonds, who cannot make their annual visit back to their US home bases in Boston, Colorado, and New York because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, their work in Liberia has kept them busy.

The couple is looking to expand the veterinarian clinic and outdoor habitat at LCRP, while also adding a visitor center and additional volunteer accommodations. All the while, they’re caring for the chimps, their staff, the facility, which costs $20,000 to operate monthly.

Behind the scenes, LCRP staff is responsible for keeping the chimps, who can get sick with coronavirus, safe. “Old world primates have the same proteins as humans,” Jim said. “So they’re at risk of getting the virus too.”

Regardless, the couple is looking forward to seeing the series air. They hope it forwards a message of good will, kindness, and community.

“I hope people see you really can make a difference and make a change, however small or big it is,” Jenny said. “You don’t have to be in Africa to do that. You don’t have to be in Liberia. You don’t have to work with chimps. You just walk out your door, and there’s so many things you can do.”

Watch “Baby Chimp Rescue” on BBC on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.

