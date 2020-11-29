Approaching storm will bring strong winds, heavy rain, and possible power outages

An intense area of low pressure will move west of New England on Monday afternoon and evening.

After a beautiful Sunday, with sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 50s, the weather will go downhill pretty quickly on Monday afternoon.

The late-October snowstorm was the last time we had any major weather. Although it has rained in November, we haven’t had any big gales. But that’s about to change.

The biggest risks from the upcoming storm will be urban street flooding Monday evening and the possibility of power outages, especially along the coast. This will be a typical November inside runner, meaning New England will be on the warm side of the storm as a flow of air propels tropical moisture northward.

Advertisement

A high wind watch is posted with the possibility of wind gusts over 50 miles per hour. NOAA data

The rain will hold off for most of the morning hours Monday, and you’ll notice the breeze getting stronger during the afternoon, as the rain arrives.

I expect winds to be strongest until about midnight, and there could be gusts between 50 and 60 mph right along the coastline, especially over Cape Cod. Winds of that strength can cause power outages. I would plan on losing power in Eastern Massachusetts, and if you don’t then there’s no harm in having everything charged up and a meal prepared.

Notice in the loop below that there is a core of wind moving up from the south with this storm. The strongest winds will be over Cape Cod and extreme Eastern Massachusetts, but it will be breezy to windy everywhere.

A core of strong wind moves over Eastern Massachusetts on Monday evening. COD Weather

Decorations in your yard can be damaged by winds at 30 mph. So the wise move will be to deflate them and otherwise prepare.

Most of the rain will fall between 2 p.m. and midnight, the same time as the strongest winds. There will be some thunderstorms embedded within the rain and therefore some areas could see more than an inch in a short amount of time. The rain continues to be beneficial, as we are probably about two weeks away from the ground freezing and having the water in the ground is really important for plants.

Advertisement

Heavy rain is almost a guarantee Monday afternoon and evening. NOAA Data

The other interesting part about this storm will be its warmth. Because the storm is moving to our west, it brings a flow of air from the southeast. If this were the dead of winter we’d be looking at a quick change from snow to rain. This time of the year we can get temperatures up near 60 degrees with the rumble of thunder. It may even feel slightly humid to some of you Monday evening.

Mild and somewhat humid air will arrive Monday evening with readings around 60 degrees. COD Weather

As the storm begins to weaken and pull north of our latitude, winds will subside overnight Monday. Tuesday looks like a breezy and mild day with a couple of showers to start and some sunny breaks trying to develop. Temperatures will continue way above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Things become more tranquil the rest of the week with highs back into the 40s, which is average for early December. The month of November will end up as a warm and wet one and may be an indicator of the type of winter that is ahead.