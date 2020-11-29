Christians look for new way to wait out pandemic during Advent

“This Advent feels especially important,” said the Rev. Morgan S. Allen, rector of Trinity Church, the historic Episcopal church in Copley Square.

For many, the challenge is to convert the anxiety of awaiting a COVID-19 vaccine that could be months away into “joyful anticipation” during the days leading up to Christmas.

For Christians who celebrated on the first day of Advent Sunday, a holiday that is all about waiting has taken on stronger meaning as the pandemic stretches on.

“During the pandemic, I have . . . caught myself just waiting . . . perpetual waiting,” Allen said. “The invitation of Advent is that we turn that waiting into expecting — that Christmas, the idea of God incarnate, dares us into expectation where we set a hope at the end of our waiting rather than just persist in our waiting, which is the pandemic’s curse and burden.

“Advent is to resist and put hope at the end,” he said in a phone interview.

Allen had just built an Advent wreath, a mix of candles and greenery used by many Christian denominations to mark the passage of the days before Christmas, along with about 50 parishioners during a Zoom meeting Sunday morning.

It was a far cry from the hundreds who gather annually in the basement of Trinity Church — and there was a certain amount of improvisation among those with limited materials this year. (“You know what it’s like during COVID-19, you have to sub stuff: If you don’t have asparagus, you use Twizzlers,” the Rev. Patrick C. Ward joked to a small group during the call.)

Yet the virtual meeting still had the feeling of a community gathering as church staff and parishioners asked about the health of a family member or where to send a birthday card, debated the merits of ugly ornaments, discussed rumors of tree shortages, and shared Christmas traditions.

Parishioners at Trinity Church in Boston gathered on Zoom to light candles on the first day of Advent on Sunday. Lucas Phillips

“It was remarkably normal in the sense that I felt like we got a chance to connect with our fellow wreath-makers,” said Jill Norton, 48, who joined the call with her husband and 11- and 6-year old sons in Belmont.

“And little bit better than normal: Usually when we do this there’s a lot of corralling children and it feels like complete chaos,” she added.

Her husband, Read Norton, 48, said he had grown impatient with an even greater chaos brought by the pandemic. “It’s like being a kid in the back seat of a car: ‘Are we there yet?’ ” he said.

But the time spent gathering materials for the wreath gave him the headspace to slow down, appreciate the unexpected, he said, and “hope not to give into the pessimism.”

Not that the wreath, which blended holly, yew, blue spruce, and pine from the family’s yard, came out perfectly. “It’s a mess. It looks like four of us tried to cobble it together. It probably needs some sprucing up,” his wife said, laughing.

“It’s doing its job,” she said, “but it’s not pretty.”

Although Sarah-Ann Pollock, 88, was not on the Zoom call, she was still touched by the feeling of community it engendered when two other parishioners brought her a wreath they had made in the Zoom meeting.

“I’m just delighted; it was so nice,” she said shortly after receiving the wreath outside her Boston apartment.

Elizabeth Drolet of Arlington and her 17-year-old daughter Emilie Drolet had earlier followed along on a Zoom call from Boston's Trinity Church. They delivered an Advent wreath, made by Emilie, to 88-year-old Sarah-Ann Pollock, in Boston. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Pollock does not have an Internet connection and attends church services by calling a friend who holds up a phone to a computer speaker. Her church connections, she said, have warded off feelings of isolation throughout the pandemic.

“Our church really stayed together through all of this. Even though we can’t be together, we can be there in spirit,” she said in a phone interview. Receiving the wreath Sunday was just more evidence of that, she said.

Elizabeth Drolet, 62, of Arlington, who delivered the wreath with her 17-year-old daughter Emilie, said Pollock emerged from the apartment with arms open wide, momentarily forgetting that with the pandemic an embrace could be risky.

She remembered how Pollock clutched the wreath to her and doted on the teenager who made it.

“It was just a really lovely moment for us,” Drolet said in a phone interview, explaining how such moments are what make Advent what it is.

“Advent is about patiently waiting, which has very special significance now: We’re all patiently waiting for Christmas . . . but also patiently waiting for a vaccine, patiently waiting for things opening up,” she said.

“I think what’s important about this kind of thing is the moments while you’re patiently waiting. You try to fill up those moments with meaning rather than filling them with what comes naturally at times like these, anxiety and fear,” Drolet said.

“It’s really about what you do while waiting patiently that really makes the season from start to finish.”

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.