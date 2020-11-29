Littleton tree hunt puts some holiday sparkle in the wildernesss

A year later, under Bourque and MacDonald’s leadership, the Littleton Conservation Trust launched its first annual Littleton Little Town Tree Hunt.

So when the two Littleton friends took a stroll one late fall day in 2016 on a conservation trail in Chelmsford and spied trees in the wilderness decked out for the holidays, they started brainstorming on how to run a similar event in their own town.

The holiday tradition, a sort of scavenger hunt in which participants search for trees on town conservation lands that families or groups have decorated, is now in its fourth year. And with nearly all the usual concerts, parties, pageants, and public gatherings that typically mark the holiday season canceled due to the pandemic, the appeal of an event that involves little more than walking in the woods is stronger than ever.

“The goal is to get people outside during the winter months,” Bourque said. “The tree hunt might be the inspiration, but once people are exposed to the really beautiful trails we have in town, they are much more likely to return. It’s really a great way to explore what our town has to offer as far as open space and well-maintained walking trails.”

Organizers Bourque and MacDonald begin in early autumn by putting out a call for stewards and sponsors.

Stewards choose a tree somewhere within the town’s conservation lands, decorate it with a particular theme in mind, maintain it throughout the length of the event, and undecorate it after New Year’s.

Sponsors donate money, which is divided between support for the Littleton Conservation Trust and prizes for the individuals or teams who make their way to every decorated tree and document it with a selfie posted on the event’s Facebook page or e-mailed to the organizers.

Each year so far has seen an increase in participation, and the more stewards sign up, the more trees can be included. “This year our goal was twelve trees, but we now have eighteen, across fifteen different conservation areas or trails,” Bourque said.

Participating as both a steward and sponsor is Bethany Keane, owner of Woodshed Strength & Conditioning, who undertakes the project with help from her employees and her children, ages 9 and 12.

The first few years, Keane explained, they went with a fitness theme, garnishing their tree with dumbbells and barbells made out of pipe cleaners and other craft materials. But this year she’s focusing more on her business name – Woodshed – and making wooden ornaments out of slices from a log.

Michelle Barry decorates a tree each year on behalf of the Littleton Historical Society, of which she is a board member. “The first year we did a then-and-now theme; last year we made gingerbread ornaments. This year we’re decorating with wooden apples, to represent Littleton’s apple-growing heritage,” Barry said.

Though Barry doesn’t try to snap selfies at all the trees, she enjoys spotting other decorated trees when she’s out walking her dog on the town trails.

“It’s nice to have a tradition that promotes physical activity,” said Bourque. Moreover, in this pandemic year, anything that creates a sense of community is a bonus. “When you go to the Facebook page and see the pictures of everyone else who visited the same trees you did, you feel like part of something even if you can’t actually be spending time with people.”

The Littleton Little Town Tree Hunt begins on Friday, Nov. 27, and runs through Friday, Jan. 1. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/littletonlittletowntreehunt or e-mail littletonlittletowntreehunt@gmail.com.

Nancy Shohet West, nancyswest@gmail.com.