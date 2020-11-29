Man arrested after officers discover loaded gun during traffic stop in Dorchester

A 22-year-old man was arrested after officers discovered a loaded gun in his waistband after pulling him over for speeding in Dorchester early Sunday morning, Boston police said.

Joseph Guzman, of South Boston, was pulled over at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Devon Street after officers allegedly saw him speeding in the area at about 3:17 a.m., Boston police said in a statement. Guzman allegedly admitted to the officer that he had been speeding and provided his social security number as a means of identification.

Officers discovered Guzman had a suspended license and removed him from the vehicle, police said. They then found a Pietro Beretta firearm in his waistband, loaded with seven rounds of ammunition.