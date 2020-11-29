Mothers seek help from Globe Santa as COVID-19 takes its toll

Consider the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on families that are asking Globe Santa for help with holiday gifts.

For 65 years Globe Santa, a program of The Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing holiday gifts to Boston-area children. In this time of heightened need, please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org.

A mother from a town south of Boston said in a letter to the program that her 3-year-old son, who is delayed in his speech and possibly on the autism spectrum, doesn’t understand why he has to wear a mask.

“He won’t wear one,” the mother said. “So he isn’t able to go to child care.”

Without child care, the woman said, she has been unable to work since the pandemic began.

“Our funds are very low,” said the mother, who is also going through a divorce, which she describes as “an added burden, difficulty.”

“I would be extremely grateful to receive a donation from Globe Santa for my son,” she said.

Then there is the single mother from Dorchester who wrote that she has been laid off from her job with an after-school program due to the pandemic.

“This was devastating to me not being able to work and provide for my daughter the way a parent should,” said the mother.

She said her daughter has been dispirited by the effect of the pandemic on her ability to attend classes and see friends.

“She had her heart set to start her first year of middle school as a sixth-grader and unfortunately this pandemic stopped her from doing so and she is heartbroken.”

The mother said her daughter has been struggling with virtual learning and with depression “from being home so much and not being able to go to school and have a social life with friends.”

And on top of that, she said, she recently had to disconnect her daughter’s phone because she couldn’t afford it and “that was another devastating moment for her and I as well.”

“I haven’t been able to bring much joy to my child’s life during these dark and trying times,” the mother wrote, “and I am asking for your help so at least I can bring some form of joy to my daughter this Christmas.”

Globe Santa will help these families and thousands of others with holiday gifts.

The Globe took over the program from the shuttered Boston Post in 1956 and since then Globe Santa has raised more than $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year, Globe Santa delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised over $1 million from thousands of donors.

But in this pandemic year, the need is greater so please consider giving by mail or at globesanta.org.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com